The Hunger Games series was a phenomenon in both literature and cinema. It inspired an age of young adult dystopian novels and movies and defied expectations of what a female-led action franchise could achieve. While The Hunger Games captured many key characters and moments from Suzanne Collins' beloved book series, several notable characters were left out.

These book-exclusive figures never made it to the Hunger Games movies. Their omissions shaped the movies in subtle ways, as these figures contributed to the books' rich world-building and emotional depth. From Gale's family, who provided a sense of his responsibility and drive, to Madge Undersee, Katniss' friend who gave her the iconic Mockingjay pin, these ignored characters played crucial roles in the storyline, bringing personal connections and motivations that deepened the story.

10 Gale's Family

Book appearances: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay

In the books, Gale is responsible for his family, which consists of his mother, Hazelle, and his younger siblings, Rory, Vick, and Posy. While Gale's family doesn't play a crucial part in the central plot of the book series, they are essential in shaping his character. Gale’s determination to protect his family fuels many of his actions, from illegal hunting in the woods to his eventual involvement in the rebellion.

However, Gale’s motivations in the Hunger Games movies are largely explored through his relationship with Katniss and his grudge towards the Capitol. By omitting his family, the movies streamline Gale’s storyline to focus more on his romantic connection with Katniss and his role as a fighter. Moreover, Gale's family adds a new perspective to the lives of residents of District 13 and gives Katniss some connection outside the games.

9 Darius

Book appearances: Catching Fire

The role of Darius in Catching Fire is brief but holds emotional significance and adds complexity to the narrative. As a young, kind-hearted Peacekeeper in District 12, Darius stands out from the typically cruel and harsh Peacekeepers who enforce the Capitol's oppressive rule. His small acts of kindness toward Katniss and Gale, like stepping in to prevent Gale from being whipped, highlight his humanity and hint that not everyone serving the Capitol fully supports its brutal regime.

However, The Capitol turns Darius into an Avox after trying to help Gale, which emphasizes the Capitol’s merciless control over everything, even its enforcers. Moreover, Darius is forced to serve the District 12 tributes at the Training Center during the 75th Hunger Games to torment Katniss. Darius’ absence reduces some of Catching Fire's political complexity, as it omits one of The Capitol's cruelest acts toward those who show compassion.

8 Leevy

Book appearances: Catching Fire, Mockingjay

Leevy plays a very small yet impactful role in the books. As a neighbor of Katniss, Leevy represents the close-knit connections in the district, which are crucial to everybody's survival and sense of belonging. During the whipping of Gale, Leevy helps Katniss and Gale, showing how the residents of the district support each other in the face of hardship and the Capitol's tyranny. Leevy is also one of the few survivors of the bombing of District 12, and she resides in District 13 during Mockingjay.

There, she mentions that she was inspired by Katniss when she volunteered to take Prim's place at the reaping for the Hunger Games despite facing near-certain death. While Leevy’s absence doesn’t impact the primary storyline, and her line about being inspired by Katniss is given to Effie in the movies, her presence in the books adds subtle emotional depth to Katniss' journey. Additionally, Leevy's omission lessens the impact Katniss had on her district.

7 Bonnie and Twill

Book appearances: Catching Fire

Bonnie and Twill play a crucial role in deepening Katniss’ understanding of the growing rebellion and the existence of District 13 in Catching Fire. As refugees from District 8, Bonnie and Twill cross paths with Katniss while she’s hunting in the woods, sharing valuable information about the Capitol’s tightening control and their hope that District 13 still exists as a haven for rebels. Their story introduces Katniss to the idea that the uprising is much larger than she realized and other districts are actively resisting the Capitol.

Though their roles are brief, Bonnie and Twill offer an early glimpse of how citizens in other districts are fighting back, providing Katniss with crucial insights that spark her involvement in the rebellion. Their struggle to escape District 8 and reach District 13 reflects the desperation and courage of ordinary people rising against the Capitol’s oppression. By omitting Bonnie and Twill from the movie, this moment of revelation for Katniss is lost, and the scope of the rebellion seems smaller and more centralized around her.

6 Lavinia

Book appearances: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire

Lavinia is one of the servants who work in the Capitol after being captured and punished for attempting to escape its oppressive rule. As an Avox, her tongue has been cut out, leaving her voiceless, a fate that reflects the Capitol's brutal enforcement of silence and obedience. In the books, Lavinia’s presence haunts Katniss, who recognizes her from a failed escape attempt in the woods prior to the events of the first Games.

Lavinia’s silent suffering serves as a constant reminder to Katniss of the Capitol’s reach and the consequences of defiance. Her interactions with Katniss, though limited by her inability to speak, create an emotional bond, with Katniss feeling a deep sense of guilt for not being able to help Lavinia when she had the chance. Lavinia was later tortured and murdered by the Capitol in front of Peeta. Lavinia actually appears in the movies but only as a background character without exploring her story.

5 Maysilee Donner

Book appearances: Catching Fire

While Maysilee is not mentioned in the original Hunger Games movie series, there is a big chance she will be one of the main characters of the upcoming Hunger Games movie. Maysilee's role in the books provides critical insight into the history of the Games and Katniss’ connection to her past. While she doesn't actually appear in the books, her story is told by multiple people. Maysilee was a former participant in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, where she formed a brief alliance with Haymitch Abernathy. Her tragic death during these Games deeply affected Haymitch and shaped his cynical, rebellious attitude toward the Capitol.

The omission of Maysilee from the films leaves out key elements of history and character development, particularly for Haymitch and the Mockingjay pin’s significance.

Maysilee’s story adds an important layer to the legacy of the Hunger Games and how past victors, including Haymitch, are scarred by their experiences. Her connection to Madge, Katniss's friend, also introduces the origin of the Mockingjay pin, which was initially Maysilee’s and later passed down to Katniss, symbolizing the fight for freedom. Through her, readers gain a better understanding of Haymitch’s backstory and his motivations as a mentor, as well as the emotional weight carried by those forced to participate in the Capitol’s deadly games. The omission of Maysilee from the films leaves out key elements of history and character development, particularly for Haymitch and the Mockingjay pin’s significance.

4 Peeta's Family

Book appearances: The Hunger Games

In the books, Peeta's relationship with his family, particularly his harsh, distant mother and his compassionate father, helps readers understand the complexities of his character. His family dynamics highlight the contrast between his kind-hearted nature and the emotional neglect he faces at home. While Peeta’s father shares a warm bond with Katniss, having admired her mother from afar, his mother is harsh, dismissive, and physically abuses him.

This lack of familial support makes Peeta's inherent kindness and loyalty to Katniss even more admirable, as he remains selfless despite his difficult upbringing. Additionally, the death of Peeta’s family during the Capitol's bombing of District 12 is a pivotal moment in the books, underscoring the personal losses he endures during the rebellion. By excluding his family from the films, the depth of Peeta's motivations and sacrifices is somewhat diminished.

3 Delly Cartwright

Book appearances: Mockingjay

As a childhood friend of Peeta’s, Delly plays a crucial role in helping him regain a sense of normalcy after being hijacked by the Capitol. Her warmth, optimism, and longstanding friendship with Peeta are key to reminding him of his true nature, providing a link to his past before the Games. Delly's significance lies in her ability to reach Peeta when others, including Katniss, cannot. She is a figure of innocence and kindness, traits that contrast with the violence and trauma of the rebellion.

Through her interactions with Peeta, readers see how important his connections are to his emotional healing. Delly represents the humanity of District 12’s citizens, showing that not everyone is directly involved in the rebellion, but they still play a vital role in supporting those who are. The Hunger Games movies fail Peeta in many ways, especially in his recovery arc, as it feels more isolated and almost like an afterthought, diminishing the full scope of his character development.

2 Fulvia Cardew

Book appearances: Mockingjay

Fulvia is Plutarch’s assistant and a key figure in the propaganda efforts of District 13. She helps to create the propaganda videos that Katniss stars in to inspire the districts to rise against the Capitol and comes up with the idea of doing a montage dedicated to the fallen tributes of the districts, with commentary from Finnick Odair. Her role showcases the logistical and creative side of the rebellion’s strategy, emphasizing how the media and messaging are critical tools in the war effort.

Fulvia’s character provides insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of the rebellion, and her dedication to crafting effective propaganda highlights the importance of controlling the narrative in a revolution. She is also depicted as ambitious and somewhat superficial, adding a satirical element to the rebellion’s operations. Much of Fulvia's storyline is given to Effie, who originally wasn't in Mockingjay.

1 Madge Undersee

Book appearances: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire

Madge Undersee is the daughter of the mayor of District 12 and Katniss' friend from school. Madge’s friendship with Katniss adds emotional depth to the story and expands Katniss' District 12 world. While Katniss is close to Gale, Madge represents her only female friendship in District 12, and their quiet bond gives her a sense of normalcy and connection outside of her immediate family and survival struggles. Their friendship is strengthened after Katniss wins the 74th Hunger Games and comes back home.

Her most significant contribution is giving Katniss the Mockingjay pin, which becomes a powerful symbol of rebellion throughout the series. In the books, the pin originally belonged to Madge's aunt, Maysilee Donner, and Madge gifts it to Katniss before her first Hunger Games and makes her promise to wear it in the arena, which shows Madge's love and support. When Madge is killed in the bombing of District 12, Katniss grieves deeply for her friend.

