The collection will hit shelves one day shy of the first film's tenth anniversary.

Just one day shy of the ten-year anniversary of the first film's release in theaters, the blockbuster The Hunger Games series is getting released as a SteelBook collection. The new collection will include all four films, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, on 4K Ultra HD, + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook, and will be available starting March 22 exclusively at Best Buy.

The series, based on the trilogy of books by Suzanne Collins, told the story of a post-apocalypse America where children are chosen at random to fight to the death for the amusement of the elite in a televised event known as The Hunger Games. The series follows Katniss Evergreen (Jennifer Lawrence) after she volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the games and unwillingly becomes the face of a revolution seeking to stop the games. The series also stars Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, and Donald Sutherland. The first film in the franchise was directed by Gary Ross (Pleasantville) with the next three all being directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend).

The new collection contains a number of audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, making of documentaries, deleted scenes, and more for each of the four films. Additionally, inside the Collection, fans will find artwork inspired by the series from artists like Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely Muñoz, Gemma O’Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou, and Gia Graham.

Image Via Lionsgate

Related: ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Film to Start Production in First Half of 2022

The complete list of special features found in the collection can be found below:

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

THE HUNGER GAMES

Audio Commentary with Editor Stephen Mirrione, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal, and Supervising Sound Editor Lon Bender

Game Maker: Suzanne Collins and The Hunger Games Phenomenon

The World Is Watching: Making The Hunger Games

Letters from the Rose Garden

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

“Surviving the Game: Making The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Documentary

Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 1

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

“The Mockingjay Lives: The Making of MJ1” Documentary

Straight from the Heart: A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman

Songs of Rebellion: Lorde on Curating the Soundtrack

Lorde “Yellow Flicker Beat” Music Video

Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 2

“Pawns No More: Making The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” — An 8-Part Documentary with an in-Depth Look at All Aspects of the Making of the Final Movie Including the Acting Ensemble, Visual and Costume Design, Special Effects, Post-Production, and More!

Part 2” An 8-Part Documentary with an in-Depth Look at All Aspects of the Making of the Final Movie Including the Acting Ensemble, Visual and Costume Design, Special Effects, Post-Production, and More! The Hunger Games: A Photographic Journey

Cinna’s Sketchbook: Secrets of the Mockingjay Armor

Panem on Display: The Hunger Games: The Exhibition

Jet to the Set (Blu-ray Only)

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

The Hunger Games Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 22.

'The Hunger Games' Books, Ranked Including 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' I volunteer as tribute (to rank each of the series' novels)!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email