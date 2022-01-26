Just one day shy of the ten-year anniversary of the first film's release in theaters, the blockbuster The Hunger Games series is getting released as a SteelBook collection. The new collection will include all four films, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, on 4K Ultra HD, + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook, and will be available starting March 22 exclusively at Best Buy.
The series, based on the trilogy of books by Suzanne Collins, told the story of a post-apocalypse America where children are chosen at random to fight to the death for the amusement of the elite in a televised event known as The Hunger Games. The series follows Katniss Evergreen (Jennifer Lawrence) after she volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the games and unwillingly becomes the face of a revolution seeking to stop the games. The series also stars Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, and Donald Sutherland. The first film in the franchise was directed by Gary Ross (Pleasantville) with the next three all being directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend).
The new collection contains a number of audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, making of documentaries, deleted scenes, and more for each of the four films. Additionally, inside the Collection, fans will find artwork inspired by the series from artists like Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely Muñoz, Gemma O’Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou, and Gia Graham.
The complete list of special features found in the collection can be found below:
4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES
THE HUNGER GAMES
- Audio Commentary with Editor Stephen Mirrione, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal, and Supervising Sound Editor Lon Bender
- Game Maker: Suzanne Collins and The Hunger Games Phenomenon
- The World Is Watching: Making The Hunger Games
- Letters from the Rose Garden
THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE
- Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
- “Surviving the Game: Making The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Documentary
- Deleted Scenes
THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 1
- Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
- “The Mockingjay Lives: The Making of MJ1” Documentary
- Straight from the Heart: A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Songs of Rebellion: Lorde on Curating the Soundtrack
- Lorde “Yellow Flicker Beat” Music Video
- Deleted Scenes
THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 2
- “Pawns No More: Making The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” — An 8-Part Documentary with an in-Depth Look at All Aspects of the Making of the Final Movie Including the Acting Ensemble, Visual and Costume Design, Special Effects, Post-Production, and More!
- The Hunger Games: A Photographic Journey
- Cinna’s Sketchbook: Secrets of the Mockingjay Armor
- Panem on Display: The Hunger Games: The Exhibition
- Jet to the Set (Blu-ray Only)
- Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
The Hunger Games Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 22.
I volunteer as tribute (to rank each of the series' novels)!