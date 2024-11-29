In 2008, author Suzanne Collins introduced young adult readers to the dystopian nation of Panem in The Hunger Games. The nation is comprised of 13 Districts, each of which contributes to the Capitol with vital supplies its economy and people need to survive, sucking the resources out of the districts and leaving them with little for themselves. While the first 12 districts are known to be alive and well, doing their due diligence and giving the Capitol and President Snow (Donald Sutherland) what they want, District 13 operates in secret after being bombed for their efforts in the Rebellion.

Even though each District is forced to send its children to the reaping and participate in the annual death match known as The Hunger Games, District 7 continues to supply livestock while District 4 still goes to the water and fishes and gives the Capitol its spoils. Each district adds to the world Collins imaged and the characters readers and viewers meet in the books and movies, giving them skills associated with their District's “job.” The book dives into what the Districts are responsible for in the nation of Panem, but those who have only watched the movies might want to take a look at what each supplies to the Capitol.

13 District 1

Known for Luxury Goods

The wealthiest District outside of the Capitol, District 1 is responsible for manufacturing luxury goods. These goods include all of the gems and jewelry the people in the Capitol wear and possess, as well as expensive decorations used to adorn the Capitol and Presidential Palace. Unlike the other Districts, the quality of life in District 1 isn’t horrible. The citizens have goods and money and don’t have to worry about going hungry, a stark difference from that of District 12 and Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her family.

Aside from supplying the Capitol with jewels, District 1 is also one of the Districts that typically wins the annual Hunger Games; they’re part of what is known as The Career Pack. Because of their status as one of the wealthier Districts, parents are able to send their children to a special school. There, they are able to train in combat and weaponry until they are ready and old enough to volunteer themselves for The Hunger Games. Fans might remember the District 1 tribute Marvel, played by a very young Jack Quaid, the teenager who kills Rue (Amandla Stenberg), and Katniss shoots in retaliation, her first kill.

12 District 2

Known for Masonry And Weapons Manufacturing

While District 1 is the wealthiest in Panem, District 2 isn’t too far behind. This District is in charge of masonry and weapons manufacturing, supplying the Capitol, and not the other Districts, with the necessary arms to ensure a Rebellion does not happen again. This means supplying the Peacekeepers, the police force that keeps all of the Districts in line; they’re under orders to “take care of” anyone who even whispers of rebellion or running away from the Capitol and its Dictator, the ruthless President Snow.

Even though District 2 has a good relationship with the Capitol, they are still a District and, therefore, are required to send two children to The Hunger Games each year. Making up the second half of The Career Pack, District 2 is another community that sends their children to private instruction before they volunteer to go into the Games. Like District 1, they tend to be a top contender and a favorite to win it all. Some notable characters from District 2 are Cato (Alexander Ludwig), Clove (Isabelle Fuhrman), Brutus (Bruno Gunn), and Enobaria (Meta Golding), the latter being among the survivors of the Second Rebellion.

11 District 3

Known for Technology And Electronics

Before the Rebellion, District 3 didn’t live horribly. In fact, they were one of the wealthier Districts throughout Panem. Then the so-called Dark Days hit, and due to their involvement, the Capitol made sure to strip away some of the luxuries. But that didn’t stop them from making sure District 3 still supplied them with computers, electronics, and cyber security. The technology the District supplied to the Capitol ensured it was always up-to-date with the latest and greatest, including the holograms seen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

When it came to The Hunger Games, District 3 was less weapons and combat-based and more tactile. Beetee (Jeffrey Wright), for example, won his games because he had a wire and was able to electrocute a majority of the other tributes. The people from this part of the nation are extremely clever and capable of incredible inventions. This District is not a fan of the Capitol and was one of the first to rebel during the First Rebellion.

10 District 4

Known for Fishing

Bordering District 1 on the West Coast of the nation, district 4 is another one of the wealthier Districts. Specializing in fishing, children are trained from a young age how to swim, fish, use a trident, and create fish hooks. Unlike other Districts, this community is fairly healthy, most likely due to the sheer amount of exercise they get swimming in the oceans and hauling up their catches in large nets.

Like the Careers, the children of District 4 are trained in combat and weapons (mostly the trident) to have as much of an advantage as they can during The Hunger Games. While they don’t win as often as the Careers, their health, muscles, and ability to find food and fend for themselves play a huge role in their ability to survive. Some of the more notable tributes and victors from District 4 are the scene-stealer Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), Annie Cresta (Stef Dawson), and Mags (Lynn Cohen). The former two actually wind up getting married while Mags sacrifices herself during the Quarter Quell. Sadly, Finnick does die during the storming of the Capitol.

9 District 5

Known for Power And Utility

The fifth-largest District and located in the Rocky Mountains directly southwest of the Capitol, District 5 is electricity-focused and responsible for supplying power and utility to not only the Capitol but to the entire nation of Panem. It is said that the District has 15 power plants in operation throughout its borders and is thought to be one of the richer Districts (although not as rich as 1, 2, or 4). Their proximity to the Capitol and the sheer amount of electricity used to light the city makes it so the outlying Districts, such as 12, often don’t have enough power to light their homes, mostly due to the dam.

In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, viewers also see the huge hydroelectric dam they constructed to feed electricity to the Capitol. It is inevitably bombed by the rebels, causing a massive blackout throughout the city. The tributes from District 5 do not get special training prior to the reaping ceremony for the annual Hunger Games, but they are sly and crafty. One of the most notable tributes is Foxface (Jacqueline Emerson), a young girl who Katniss believes is the smartest person in the arena. She survives by stealing food, hiding, and staying away from the others. Foxface shows her smarts during training when she quickly pinpoints poisonous and edible plants on a board.

8 District 6

Known for Transportation Manufacturing

One of the largest populations in the nation, District 6 is wholly responsible for manufacturing all transportation, from cargo and high-speed trains to hovercrafts. Ironically, the people of this District don’t very much enjoy travel but have no choice in the matter and must construct whatever the Capitol tells them to. The modes of transportation are how supplies are taken and brought to the Capitol, along with the tributes for The Hunger Games.

A lower-middle-class District with a high crime rate and drug issues, fans of The Hunger Games might remember the Morphlings (Justin Hix and Megan Hayes) in Catching Fire. After winning their games, the two victors self-medicated, primarily with the drug Morphling, in an attempt to forget what they went through. Forced back into the arena during the Quarter Quell, the Morphlings are part of the rebel plan to save Katniss and get her out and to District 13. Sadly, they both die in the process.

7 District 7

Known for Lumber

Surrounded by trees and nature, District 7 is responsible for supplying the Capitol with lumber and paper. Children are taught from a young age how to wield an axe and cut down trees. They are very adept at climbing and enjoy the nature of the Pacific Northwest, which makes sense since District 7 is one of the most beautiful Districts and is lush with natural resources. When it comes to The Hunger Games, the tributes from the District tend to go straight for an axe, as seen with Johanna Mason (Jena Malone).

The winner of the 71st Hunger Games and one of the victors reaped to go back into the arena for the Quarter Quell, Johanna is one of the deadliest characters in The Hunger Games and has the attitude of someone who is pretty much over everything that has to do with the Capitol. Snow killed everyone she cared about, so Johanna was onboard to save Katniss from the arena. Unfortunately, she is captured in the process and sent to the Capitol, where she is tortured for information before being rescued from the rebels. She is one of the few surviving victors of the Second Rebellion.

6 District 8

Known for Textiles

An industrial territory, District 8 is responsible for textiles and fabric, supplying the Capitol with the materials it needs to make high-end clothing, like all of the eccentric outfits worn by Effie Trinkett (Elizabeth Banks), one of the best characters in The Hunger Games. With all the factories around the area, District 8 is described as an urban area with little to no greenery or wildlife, along with rundown tenement blocks where the people live. It is considered a lower-middle-class District. Aside from the fashion of the Capitol, this District is also responsible for making the Peacekeeper uniforms, the white suits the police force is seen wearing throughout the films.

When it comes to the Second Rebellion, District 8 is the first of the nation to go to war. One of the most rebellious Districts, 8, begins fighting back after Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) proposes to Katniss on television. During the special, they overwhelm the Peacekeepers who, eventually, regain order throughout the District. Obviously, there is still unrest, and District 8 is the first to break away from the Capitol. At the end of Mockingjay, Commander Paylor (Patnia Miler) of District 8 becomes the new President of Panem.

5 District 9

Known for Grain Production

One of the most impoverished Districts in Panem, District 9 is located in what Americans call The Great Plains. As the “Bread Basket of Panem,” they are solely responsible for the nation's grain production as well as oats, wheat, and rice. Of course, a bulk of the food goes to the Capitol while some of the Districts are left to starve. A mix of rural and urban areas, District 9 has ample fields for harvesting and factories for processing everything. According to the books, it is not a nice place, and the sun is always beating down.

This District is also the least talked about in the five Hunger Games movies, so little is actually known about its people and day-to-day operations. One thing that can be assumed, though, is that the population is taught harvesting and factory skills from a young age, like many of the other Districts. Along with Districts 1, 2, 5, and 10, District 9 is one of the outliers that did not aid in the Quarter Quell rebellion. It is also one of three Districts with no known rebels (along with 1 and 5).

4 District 10

Known for Livestock

Like District 9, District 10 is responsible for keeping the nation of Panem fed — well, mainly the Capitol fed. Instead of gains, though, District 10 is in charge of the nation’s livestock, including beef, pork, poultry, and other animal products, including lard, eggs, leather, gelatin, and dairy. Children learn from a young age how to slaughter cattle and other livestock, giving them an advantage in the arena during The Hunger Games, even though they are rarely talked about.

Along with Districts 1, 2, 5, and 9, District 10 is not involved in the conspiracy surrounding the Quarter Quell. They are unaware the other districts are protecting Katniss with the sole purpose of getting her out of the arena so she can become The Mockingjay and lead the Second Rebellion. Even though the District’s Quarter Quell tributes were not involved, District 10 did have rebels within its community.

3 District 11

Known for Agriculture And Crops

All in all, if certain food wasn’t being produced by Districts 9 or 10, it was up to District 11 to cultivate it and supply it to the Capitol. This made it a very important District, having land dedicated to crops, cattle farms, and orchards. Even though the District is responsible for invaluable resources, it is still one of the most impoverished in the nation, with its citizens living in small shacks and not being allowed to eat the food they are responsible for producing. Children are forced from a young age to learn how to work in the fields to keep up with the high demand of the Capitol.

When it came to The Hunger Games, District 11 tributes were thought to be contenders due to the physical strength they’ve built up working in a labor-intensive District. One of the most notable tributes is Rue, the young girl Katniss becomes allies. Her tragic and unforgettable death sparks a rebellious nature in her District after Katniss gives them the iconic three-finger salute from District 12 to honor her. Thresh (Dayo Okeniyi), another District 11 tribute, even winds up saving Katniss’ life. Due to the District’s rebellious nature, it is heavily policed and even has a high fence surrounding the land.

2 District 12

Known for Coal Mining