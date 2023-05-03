In The Hunger Games, based on the books by Suzanne Collins, we’re thrust into the world of Panem, a dystopian land set in the distant future. The Capitol, where the wealthy and well-to-do live, is supported by the country’s twelve impoverished and hungry districts filled with workers who are forced to provide the city with the goods and services they need to live long, lavish, and luxurious lives. We enter through the eyes of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) from Panem’s most neglected district: District 12. This year, she is unlucky enough to find herself as a tribute in the 74th Hunger Games — an annual event where two tributes between the ages of 12 and 18, one male and one female, are forced to compete in a battle to the death for the Capitol’s entertainment as a reminder of their power and punishment for the districts’ failed rebellion. The other tribute is Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), a boy from the merchant class who is utterly and madly in love with Katniss, which the two use to their advantage with mentor Haymitch (Woody Harrelson) to captivate the audience as the star-crossed lovers of District 12.

Throughout the movie, Katniss and Peeta prepare for the games with over-the-top events and interviews, plus some vital training sessions. Haymitch coaches them on how to sell themselves to the audience in hopes of getting sponsors while pointing them toward things they will need to survive. As the pressure intensifies, Katniss and Peeta become more distant from one another as there can only be one winner, so this star-crossed lovers act can’t last forever. In the arena, after earning the highest training score, Katniss is the target of the Careers’ pack, making her stealth skills a necessity. She’s thrown when she discovers Peeta working with the biggest threats, but he tries to protect her after the tracker jacker incident. She later aligns herself with little Rue (Amandla Stenberg), which ends with District 1’s Marvel (Jack Quaid) spearing her before Katniss takes him down with an arrow. It isn’t until the rule change that offers both Katniss and Peeta an opportunity to go home together that things really heat up, but Peeta is knocking on death’s door when she finds him and she’s forced to put herself in danger to save him.

How Does ‘The Hunger Games’ Movie End?

After surviving the feast and successfully getting Peeta’s medicine — thanks to Thresh (Dayo Okeniyi) — Katniss returns to their little cavern to heal him and recover from her near-death experience with Clove (Isabelle Fuhrman). When Peeta recovers from his wound, the duo leaves their cavern to find food. Katniss goes off to hunt game, while Peeta collects edible plants, so they can regain their strength. However, when a cannon is fired, Katniss anxiously rushes back to where she left Peeta, crying out his name and receiving no answer in return. She finds a pile of berries first before finding Peeta, pushing the berries out of his hand and telling him they are the deadly nightlock. After the shock wears off, they find Foxface (Jacquelyn Emerson) dead nearby with the berries in hand. She had been following Peeta and died because she overestimated Peeta’s knowledge. Before leaving her body, Katniss pockets the remainder of Foxface’s berries and suggests it could be a method of taking Cato (Alexander Ludwig) out, too.

With only Cato and Thresh standing in the way of being crowned as victors, Peeta and Katniss wander through the forest as the world around them turns to night despite it being only about noon. At once, they are aware that Gamemakers are ready for things to end. They cautiously work their way through the woods and hear Thresh being mauled in the distance. A cannon fires and his face is projected in the sky, leaving only Cato. Now alert to the “grand finale,” Katniss and Peeta continue on, but soon find themselves chased by mutts until they reach the cornucopia in the center of the arena and climb on top. Without a moment to relax, a struggle ensues as Cato had been waiting. Then, Cato grabs Peeta in a headlock and prepares to make his final kill. He’s hopeless, realizing what a fool he was for thinking anyone ever “wins” the games. Before he can kill Peeta, Katniss and Peeta work together to push him off into the mutts’ grasp, where they begin to maul him. Katniss shoots Cato with one of her arrows, putting him out of his misery. However, when they aren’t immediately crowned as the victors, the announcer explains that the earlier change about two tributes winning if they’re from the same district has been rescinded. Peeta explains to Katniss that she should kill him, proving once and for all how much he loves her, and that they need their winner. Katniss disagrees and shares the nightlock with Peeta, asking him to trust her. They lift the berries to their mouths, but the threat of killing themselves and leaving no victor is too much and the announcer changes his tune. They are the victors, meaning Katniss and Peeta get to return home and put these awful memories behind them. Or so they thought.

After the games, Haymitch gives Katniss a much-needed reality check about how the Capitol is unhappy with her for showing them up. She explains she isn’t happy with the Capitol either, but Haymitch pleads for her to understand the severity of what she’s done. Meanwhile, Head Gamemaker Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley) is led into a room by armed guards, which is locked behind him. In the room is a bowl of nightlock berries, implying the Capitol is also furious at him for allowing Katniss to show them up. Back to Katniss, Haymitch is coaching her about what to say, telling her to explain away her act with the berries as temporary insanity due to her undying love for Peeta, which is exactly what she does in her post-game interview with Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci). On the train home, Katniss suggests they try to forget what they’ve been through, but Peeta declares he doesn’t want to forget. They are welcomed back to District 12 with a cheering crowd, but back in the Capitol, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) seethes as he watches their homecoming before ominously leaving the control room.

What Does the Ending Mean?

Though Katniss and Peeta survived the games, they are in more danger than ever, particularly Katniss. She is blamed for the stunt with the nightlock. The Capitol is watching them closely, as they have become a major threat. Already, Katniss’ actions have caused rebellion. After Rue’s death and Katniss carefully lays her to rest with flowers, we see the people of District 11 outraged and fighting back against the Peacekeepers, spilling food and blood until an army marches in to stop them. That small act made such a major quake, but the berries are a much bigger deal. Never before has someone defied the Capitol so proudly and on such a public stage.

As Haymitch suggests, Katniss has to sell the besotted schoolgirl act if she even hopes to survive the coming days. In short, Katniss has started something that has already become so much more than her and the actual actions she is responsible for. She has tipped the scales in the direction of hope for the people, proving that it is possible to defy the Capitol. As for Katniss and Peeta, The Hunger Games doesn’t make much of an effort to explain how things advance in their relationship. For better or worse, they are tied together, but they have very different ideas of how to handle the trauma they have just endured and what blossomed in the midst of it. It definitely does well at teasing what is to come from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, where Katniss and Peeta are put through the wringer yet again.