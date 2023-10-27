The Big Picture Fans of The Hunger Games can now immerse themselves in the world of Panem with exclusive merchandise boxes that offer in-world items with special significance to the Hunger Games lore.

The upcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, delves into the early life of Coriolanus Snow and explores the background of a young Snow as he mentors a female tribute in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

The fan merchandise box includes items like an Academy notebook, Lucy Gray Baird & the Covey band hat, Coriolanus Snow's dog tags, Lucky Flickerman's signature card deck, and reusable stickers, providing fans with a tangible connection to the characters and events of Panem.

The Hunger Games enthusiasts now have a unique opportunity to dive deeper into the world of Panem with the introduction of the first-ever fan merchandise boxes from Shop The Scenes to promote the launch of the upcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. These exclusive boxes are designed to immerse fans in the rich universe of Songbirds and Snakes, offering a range of in-world items that hold special significance within the Hunger Games lore.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, responsible for the incredibly successful Hunger Games series. It delves into the early life of Coriolanus Snow, who would later become the primary antagonist of the original Hunger Games. Set in the dystopian world of Panem, the story takes place during the 10th annual Hunger Games and explores the background and early experiences of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he is assigned to mentor a female tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). The film also stars Jason Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman, the first television host of the Hunger Games and, undoubtedly, related to Stanley Tucci's pompous Caesar Flickerman, the master of ceremonies in the original Jennifer Lawrence-led trilogy.

The novel provides insight into the early days of the Hunger Games and the political and social dynamics in Panem. It delves into the transformation of a young Coriolanus Snow from a relatively idealistic and ambitious youth into the calculating and ruthless President Snow whom readers encounter in the original trilogy.

Where Can I Get the New 'Hunger Games' Merch Box?

Inside the fan merchandise box, you'll discover an Academy notebook, a Lucy Gray Baird & the Covey band hat, Coriolanus Snow's distinctive dog tags, Lucky Flickerman's signature card deck, and a captivating set of seven reusable stickers. These carefully curated items are designed to transport fans right into the heart of the Hunger Games story, providing a tangible connection to the characters, places, and events of Panem.

The fan merchandise box, priced at $49.96 USD but valued at $88 USD, will be available starting Friday, October 27, on Walmart.com and ShoptheScenes.com. For those who prefer in-store shopping, these boxes will hit the shelves at Walmart stores across the United States on November 7. There are 3 other boxes that are available which feature replica movie items and authentic props used in connecting with the making of the movie, in theaters November 17. Visit https://HungerGames.Fan/ to find out more.