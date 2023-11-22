The Big Picture Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has surpassed the $100 million mark at the global box office after a slow start.

The film, while not meeting the success of previous Hunger Games movies, was funded through foreign sales and tax credits, making it profitable theatrically.

Reviews for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have been mixed, earning a 64% approval rating and a B+ CinemaScore from opening-day audiences.

Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, narrowly missed hitting the $100 million mark at the global box office in its first weekend. But better late than never, because after just four days of release, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has passed the coveted milestone as it attempts to claw its way back from a franchise-low debut and regain its footing.

With a hair under $50 million domestically and another $56 million from overseas markets, the film has grossed $106 million worldwide as it enters the extended Thanksgiving weekend, where it will have to compete against newcomers Napoleon and Wish. Disney's disappointing The Marvels is no longer a factor after a record-low opening and an equally concerning second-weekend drop. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes topped the weekend chart in its debut, grossing just under $45 million across three days of release. It made $98 million worldwide.

While this was by far the worst opening of the Hunger Games franchise — the movie made less than half of what The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 grossed in its first weekend back in 2015 — The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes wasn’t immediately written off for a couple of reasons. First, Lionsgate funded most of the movie through foreign sales and tax credits from the German government. And second, it cost a relatively modest $100 million to produce. With a projected lifetime haul of around $130 million domestically, the movie will be profitable theatrically. But this is nowhere near the kind of numbers that the Hunger Games franchise was routinely hitting in its heyday, when the young-adult genre was the rage thanks to the Twilight Saga. Based on Suzanne Collins’ dystopian book series, the Hunger Games franchise grossed a combined total of around $2.9 billion worldwide between 2012 and 2015. And now, with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ $106 million included, the series has now passed the $3 billion mark worldwide.

The Hunger Games Series Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score The Hunger Games (2012) $694 million 84% Catching Fire (2013) $865 million 90% Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) $755 million 70% Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015 $653 million 70% The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes $106 million 64%

Will the Film's Mixed Reviews Affect Its Box Office?

Close

Reviews for the film have been mixed, more so than even the largely unenthusiastic response that the two-part Mockingjay movies generated. Both Mockingjay films scored 70% approval ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which awarded the first film an 84% score, and the second a 90% score. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, on the other hand, could only manage to earn a 64% approval rating and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the second, third and fourth Hunger Games films, and tells the origin story of the villainous Coriolanus Snow. Played by Tom Blyth, the character strives to restore his family’s lost honor, as he mentors Lucy Gray, a young “tribute” played by Rachel Zegler, in the 10th annual Hunger Games — the titular gladiatorial pageant in which teenagers fight to the death for the entertainment of the wealthy, and to win financial security for their community. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) — the last hope for the once-proud Snow family — who is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12 for the 10th Hunger Games. Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will become a songbird or a snake. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Francis Lawrence Rating PG-13

Get Tickets Now