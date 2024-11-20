The Hunger Games series was a defining franchise of the 2010s. It single-handedly revived the young-adult genre and launched the international A-list career of Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. Based on the book series by Suzanne Collins, the series follows Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence), a young girl from an improvised district living in a dystopian version of the United States. To save her sister, Katniss volunteers as tribute to compete in The Hunger Games, a televised contest that forces teenagers to fight to the death. Joined by her fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), Katniss becomes a symbol of hope and rebellion against the oppression of The Capitol, led by the tyrannical President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

The saga spawned five movies, each receiving varying degrees of critical acclaim and strong box office returns. A crucial reason behind its success is the thrilling and original action sequences that filled all five movies. Offering the right blend between grounded sci-fi and intense action, the Hunger Games movies excelled in their action setpieces, further cementing themselves as icons of the 2010s. Alas, not every movie is as great when it comes to executing the action. This list will rank the Hunger Games movies based on how well they execute their action setpieces, how important a role they play in the narrative, and how memorable they are.

5 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' (2023)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

The newest entry in the franchise didn't quite live up to the standard of the four originals, even if it delivered a solid story with strong performances. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), whose once-prominent family is close to becoming destitute. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, Snow is tasked with mentoring the tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). A bond forms between them, forcing Snow to reconcile his ambition and inherent ruthlessness with his desire to protect her.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is pretty low on action. The first and third acts are almost devoid of it, with most setpieces mostly confined to the midsection, where the games take place. Even there, the action is somewhat uninspired, with no scene standing out above the others; in fact, the film doesn't really have a standout, thrilling moment. It makes sense, considering Lucy Gray Baird is not exactly a fighter like Katniss and, being set in the past, the film doesn't have the elaborate gadgets its predecessors had. Thus, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is an odd entry into the series, brought down by a lethargic third act that feels out of place and almost like an entirely separate movie.

4 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Directed by Gary Ross

The first film in the saga introduces Katniss Everdeen, a sixteen-year-old from the improvised, mining-focused District 12. She lives with her struggling mother (Paula Malcomson) and her younger sister, Prim (Willow Shields), and her only friend is Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth), with whom she shares a mutual attraction. On the day of the reaping, and to save Prim, Katniss volunteers herself as a tribute and becomes the female tribute for her district alongside Peeta Mellark, a boy who once helped her. The two travel to the Capitol, where they become a sensation; however, the reality of the games is far more dangerous than they could've imagined.

The first entry in the Hunger Games series is the smallest in scale. Much of the action is focused around one-on-one fights with simple choreography, and there isn't really any major setpiece other than the fire attack that burns Karniss near the start of her time in the games. However, this grounded approach allows The Hunger Games to feel more raw and visceral, intimate in a brutal kind of way. There's something fascinating about seeing Katniss struggle to fight the elements and her fellow tributes without any elaborate weather changes or mutated animals. Still, in terms of action, The Hunger Games is pretty basic and far from the more spectacle-focused sequels that would follow.

3 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' (2015)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 sees Katniss and her allies in District 13 launch a final stand against President Snow. However, things get complicated by Peeta's return after his prolonged stint on the Capitol, where he was tortured and brainwashed to think Katniss is his enemy. With Panem in full rebellion and the Capitol targeting civilians left and right, it'll be up to Katniss and those closest to her to put an end to Snow's tyranny. But is the elusive and sinister Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) really the best choice to replace him?

Quality-wise, Mockingjay - Part 2 is probably the worst of the five Hunger Games movies. Both final chapters suffered from the decision to split the final book into two — the plot really didn't merit the split. Thus, Mockingjay - Part 2 really struggles to justify its existence; like most final chapters in big franchises, it is basically a prolonged battle, jumping from action setpiece to action setpiece on its way to one final confrontation between the hero and the villain — or, in this case, villains. Still, Mockingjay - Part 2's action sequences are very well done, from the mutt attack that claims Finnick's (Sam Claflin) life to the deadly pod ambush in the Capitol. What it lacks in overall quality, Mockingjay - Part 2 makes up for in spectacle.

2 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1' (2014)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 is the start of the actual rebellion against the Capitol. In it, Katniss recovers in District 13 following her rescue from the 75th Hunger Games arena. There, she meets President Alma Coin, who uses her as a propaganda tool, making her own up to the Mockingjay moniker to rally the people via televised streams. As Katniss travels the war-torn Panem, she begins re-examining her role in the rebellion. Meanwhile, her team works to rescue Peeta and Johanna Mason (Jena Malone), who became prisoners of the Capitol.

Although it never achieves the heights of its predecessor, Mockingjay - Part 1 is a solid action movie with a good blend of emotional storytelling and spectacle. The sequences of Katniss traveling Panem are among the best in the series, leading to an impassionate speech that ranks among Lawrence's finest acting on the big screen. The action scenes are also quite memorable and impactful, including Katniss shooting down the Capitol's hovercrafts and the climactic attack on District 13, an extended sequence full of tension and excitement. Although talkier than other entries in the saga, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -Part 1 is exhilarating where it counts, making the most out of its action sequences and elevating the otherwise slow-paced story.

1 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

It's no secret that 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is the best movie in the Hunger Games series. Picking up after Peeta and Katniss' triumph at the 74th annual Hunger Games, the film sees them going on a victory tour across Panem, where they witness the devastation and desire for rebellion brewing in the people. To get them back in check, Snow finds a way to put the pair back into the arena, where they will compete against victors from other districts. Unsure of who to trust, Katniss and Peeta go into the dangerous arena, trying to remember who the real enemy is.

Catching Fire's ending, which features a massive explosion following an extended sequence full of tension, is also one of the greatest achievements in the franchise.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is the pinnacle of the series in every possible way: acting, emotional resonance, and, of course, action. The movie features the most elaborate arena by far, featuring a rotating stone structure that acts like a clock and sends an attack every hour. Katniss and Peeta face numerous threats, including a pack of rabid mutt mandrills, poisonous fog, and a few hand-to-hand fights against the other victors, by far the best-staged and choreographed in the saga. The ending, which features a massive explosion following an extended sequence full of tension, is also one of the greatest achievements in the franchise, cementing Catching Fire as the best and most action-packed film in the Hunger Games series.

