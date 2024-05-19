The Big Picture The Hunger Games series is leaving Netflix on June 1.

Join Katniss Everdeen in her epic journey against the Capitol in this gripping dystopian series before the films leave streaming.

While the Hunger Games series does not yet have a new streaming home, the films are available for purchase or rent on other platforms.

Attention, tributes! If you’re a fan of The Hunger Games series, it’s time to plan your final marathon on Netflix. The streaming platform has announced that all four films from the dystopian franchise will be leaving on June 1. This means you have just a few weeks left to relive the epic journey of Katniss Everdeen and the rebellion against the Capitol.

The Hunger Games series, based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novels, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline and powerful performances. The first film, The Hunger Games (2012), introduces us to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who volunteers to take her sister’s place in the deadly Hunger Games, a televised event where 24 tributes fight to the death until only one remains. Katniss’ survival skills and determination make her a symbol of hope for the oppressed districts.

In The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), after winning the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) become targets of the Capitol. The vengeful President Snow (Donald Sutherland) fears their influence and plans the 75th Hunger Games, or Quarter Quell, to eliminate them. This film dives deeper into the political unrest and rebellion brewing across Panem.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) sees the rebellion against the Capitol intensify, with Katniss becoming the face of the revolution. As District 13 rises to power, Katniss navigates the complexities of war, propaganda, and her role as the Mockingjay. The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for the final battle. The conclusion of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015), follows Katniss and her allies as they confront President Snow in a final showdown. The film explores themes of sacrifice, loss, and the cost of freedom, bringing the epic saga to a satisfying and emotional close.

Where Can I Watch 'The Hunger Games'?

As there are only a few weeks left, volunteer yourself as a tribute, grab some snacks, get comfortable, and immerse yourself in the world of Panem. And remember, while The Hunger Games films are leaving Netflix, there are still other ways to enjoy them. The movies are available for purchase or rent on platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play. Additionally, keep an eye out for them on other streaming services that might pick them up in the future.

So, tributes, may the odds be ever in your favor as you embark on your final Netflix marathon of The Hunger Games between now and June 1.

