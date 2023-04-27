In recent years, Hollywood has been churning out an insane amount of reimagined classics, and now the young adult fiction heyday is getting another moment in the sun as movie series like Twilight, Percy Jackson, and Harry Potter are coming to the small screen. One beloved YA series, however, has yet to announce a reboot, and that’s the politically charged, violence-filled, adolescent murder fest also known as The Hunger Games. Now, The Hunger Games series is arguably the most faithful young adult book adaptation we’ve been given. It has great performances and incredible sets, and stays pretty damn true to the source material. Nonetheless, when you’re condensing over three hundred pages of writing into a two-hour movie, some things just don’t make the cut. From age-accurate casting, to more compelling backstories, to Peeta’s prosthetic leg, here are some things we’d be interested in seeing in a potential Hunger Games reboot.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson Were Adults Playing Teenagers in ‘The Hunger Games’

Image via Lions Gate Entertainment

First off, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson were incredible in their roles, and deserve all the praise they got for playing Katniss and Peeta. However, they were also in their early twenties when the first Hunger Games movie was shot, and their characters were supposed to be sixteen years old. Obviously, this is not the first time that actors have been cast in younger roles, and to be fair, the age discrepancies between the actors and their characters in The Hunger Games are far from the most egregious we’ve seen in recent years (looking at you, Euphoria). Casting teens gets complicated when minors have limited hours they can work on set in a day, and even more so when the content you’re shooting is a bunch of high school-age kids slaughtering each other for sport.

While these potential reasons for casting adults are understandable, a reboot series of The Hunger Games would give the creative team the chance to cast actual age-appropriate actors in these roles — Percy Jackson and the Olympians is doing that right now! While the age-defying casting didn’t shatter the illusion of The Hunger Games movies, the thing that made the books so disturbing was that the people being forced into these games were literal children, aging out of the reaping at 18 years old. While witnessing and perpetrating this kind of intense violence is brutal at any age, casting actual teens would really drive home how corrupt Panem was, and how much the rich were willing to let slide for entertainment and control.

A ‘Hunger Games’ Reboot Could Offer a Better Exploration of Panem

Lionsgate

Speaking of Panem, what the hell is it? When we’re dropped into this futuristic wasteland where extreme poverty is juxtaposed with insane wealth, we’re not given a whole lot of explanation. To the credit of the movie series, the backstory portion of the Hunger Games books is similarly vague. We know that Panem is located in what used to be called North America, that the nation was battered by natural disasters, and that it was subsequently torn apart by war and rebellion in the fight for equity and resources. Cue the Hunger Games as punishment for rebelling against the powers that be.

Shows like The Last of Us and The Walking Dead have proven in recent years that the fallout from apocalyptic events and how people deal with them is often more interesting than the events themselves. Nonetheless, as Chapter 1 of The Hunger Games describes the “disasters, droughts, storms, fires, and encroaching seas” that plagued the lands, we have to admit that these disasters and the ensuing war would definitely be worth centering an episode around.

Beyond just the conception of Panem, while the movies touched on the dichotomy between the different districts, they never really got into the disparities of privilege within the districts themselves. In the first Hunger Games book, Katniss describes the tesserae, which allows kids aged 12 to 18 to get extra food rations for their families in exchange for adding their name to the reaping ball once for every time tesserae is obtained. This means that the kids from poorer families, like Katniss and Gale, have a way higher chance of being selected for the Hunger Games, whereas a baker’s son like Peeta who never struggled for food has way better odds. The use of the tesserae provides a fascinating exploration of the cycle of poverty because it perpetuates a system where the poorest population remains on the bottom no matter what. When Peeta is chosen for the Hunger Games even as one of the more affluent members of District 12, it shows that there can be no real winners in an unjust society, and nobody is safe.

The ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Did the Peeta/Katniss/Gale Love Triangle a Great Disservice

Image via Lionsgate

Aside from some potentially helpful world-building, there’s a lot more that was left on the cutting room floor when making the Hunger Games movies. If there’s anything we learned from the golden age of YA adaptations, it’s that no saga is complete without a love triangle. In the Hunger Games book trilogy, Katniss is torn between the stern Gale (Liam Hemsworth) and the gentle Peeta. In the movies, she is similarly afflicted, however, we don’t get to see the depth of this struggle or of these boys. For example, in The Hunger Games book, Katniss discusses how she met Gale after their fathers had both died in the mines and how his companionship helped her finally feel a sense of security again. While in the movies Gale is still a decent guy and obviously cares for Katniss, his lack of backstory makes him seem like way less of a viable contender, making it all the more easy to ditch him when he blows up her little sister.

Similarly, Peeta’s character is also greatly diminished to fit into the confines of the movie format. While The Hunger Games movie did a good job, for example, of reminding us of the time Peeta secretly gifted Katniss a loaf of bread and saved her from starvation, there’s a lot that we missed out on. A great Peeta moment from the books is in Catching Fire, when Katniss breaks her foot and is bedridden for days, and Peeta helps take care of her and aids her in finishing an old family book of plants and medicines. While the two work on this book with Katniss filling in the information and Peeta providing the artwork, Katniss truly sees Peeta’s tenderness as he does multiple drafts of each drawing until she’s satisfied, and she realizes that they can find love in normalcy and not just through their shared trauma.

Another Hunger Games character that got pared down for the silver screen was Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), the lone surviving victor of District 12 and Peeta and Katniss’ mentor for the games. In the books, Haymitch is a raging alcoholic, frequently passing out or vomiting, and clearly struggling greatly with demons from his past. While the movie Haymitch still loves hooch, it’s used to give him more of a Jack Sparrow-like swagger, contributing to his laissez-faire attitude rather than showing how he uses it to numb his deeply traumatized psyche. Haymitch has his own story of winning the Hunger Games, wherein he messed with the rules and used the force field around the arena to kill his last remaining opponent. In retaliation, the Capitol killed Haymitch’s family because of this act of defiance, and it leaves him understandably broken and explains his alcohol dependency. In the movies, we never get to see this, and telling this story would undoubtedly make this already complicated character all the more compelling.

The ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Omitted the Starvation, the Mutts, and Peeta’s Prosthetic Leg

Image via Lionsgate

While the characters in the Hunger Games movies were largely simplified, many important plot devices were also omitted in the adaptations. For starters, there is not a lot of hunger to be found in these games. In the first book, Katniss deals with intense dehydration when she can’t find water for days, and when she eventually does find a pond, she has to purify the water with iodine until it’s safe to drink. In the movies, she finds a convenient pond seemingly within the first few hours and enjoys some miraculously potable water. Likewise, in the books, the kids ration the meager amount of food they’re given once in the games, and aside from some hunting, have to fashion meals out of nuts, roots, and berries that they find. While they’re not exactly feasting in the movies, Katniss does seem to have a reliable supply of rotisserie squirrels and never really struggles with hunger.

Another major plot point in the book series is that after being mauled by one of the Mutts in the final stand-off at the cornucopia, Peeta loses his leg and gets a Capitol-made prosthetic. This was significant for a few reasons. First off, it displayed the lasting physical, rather than just emotional, trauma that the games caused, and left Peeta with something tangible that he will carry with him for the rest of his life. On the other hand, it also showed Peeta’s resilience and strength and is a valuable piece of disability representation as Peeta adjusts to his new normal.

Incidentally, these Mutts that mutilated Peeta were also drastically different in the Hunger Games movies. In the books, what made these beasts so horrifying — apart from the fact that they were trying to eat our heroes — was that they each bore striking resemblance to the fallen tributes. They were written as having the same eyes and hair as the other victims of the games, and Katniss had the sickening thought that maybe the game makers had actually taken these kids’ eyes and brains and turned them into monsters. In the movies, the mutts are more akin to giant, angry, pig-dogs, and while they’re still frightening, they’re way less disturbing than in the books and fail to really show how sick and twisted the game makers could be.

A ‘Hunger Games’ Reboot Should Mature With Its Audience

Image by Annamaria Ward

As we’re currently awaiting the release of the Hunger Games prequel, A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, it’s clear that there’s a lot more to this story than just what we’ve seen on screen so far. While Hollywood continues to greenlight reimaginings left and right, the Hunger Games series deserves the chance to be brought to life in another format, and flesh out the story in all its complex, horrifying glory. Even though the Hunger Games series is branded as young adult fiction, we can see that it deals with some very mature themes and graphic content, which the movies largely tone down. While it makes sense that a movie series aimed at teenagers would shy away from some of the more horrific elements of the books, ten years after its release, those of us who grew up reading these books and watching these movies have turned into full-fledged adults. If The Hunger Games series were to be rebooted now, the content could mature with the audience to ultimately have a much stronger impact, retelling a frighteningly relevant story about injustice, corruption, and brutality.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to hit theaters on November 17 of this year. Read up on everything we know so far about the highly anticipated prequel, including the cast and the official synopsis.