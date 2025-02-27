Prepare to volunteer as tribute in person, as the world of Panem is heading to the stage. The Hunger Games: On Stage, the first-ever live adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed novel and Lionsgate’s blockbuster film franchise, will premiere on October 20, 2025, at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in London. The 1,200-seat venue, which has been specially designed for groundbreaking productions, will immerse audiences in the dystopian world like never before, although hopefully all 1,200 make it out of the venue, and not just one of them. The adaptation comes from Conor McPherson—no relation to this author —the multi-award-winning playwright behind Girl from the North Country and The Weir. The production will be directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen). McPherson’s adaptation draws directly from Collins’ novel, so it should be distinctly different from the film's screenplay.

“I’m thrilled that The Hunger Games is in the hands of gifted playwright Conor McPherson and accomplished director Matthew Dunster,” Suzanne Collins said. “Conor has done a fantastic adaptation, which is quite unique from the screenplay. And Matthew’s immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story.”

Dunster added, “We’ve been workshopping the play for over a year with our world-class creative team, carefully honing our theatrical vocabulary because we want to bring audiences something as impactful and edgy as Suzanne Collins’ novel and as passionate and exciting as the movie.”

What is 'The Hunger Games' About?

For those of you who have been living under a giant rock, the story—set in a dystopian future—follows Katniss Everdeen, a courageous young tribute who fights for survival in a deadly battle royale-type environment orchestrated by the fascist Capitol as a means of controlling the population of Panem, the country which has succeeded the United States in the wake of an apocalyptic event. As she comes to terms the horrors of the arena, she becomes a symbol of rebellion and hope for an oppressed nation, eventually taking on the mantle of the Mockingjay, a figure of defiance.

Tickets for The Hunger Games: On Stage will go on sale at 1 PM GMT on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Fans can sign up for priority access at www.thehungergamesonstage.com to receive exclusive updates. Meanwhile, Collins’ latest novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, launches on March 18, 2025, and will be adapted into a major Lionsgate motion picture set for release on November 20, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more.