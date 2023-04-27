Lionsgate is all-in on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the highly anticipated prequel to the Hunger Games series. Alongside the official trailer released at CinemaCon 2023, Lionsgate also dropped a new poster for the film, depicting protagonists Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) and Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

While images of the pair have been released before, this new poster depicts Baird and Snow in previously unseen costumes, with Baird appearing to be dressed in garb befitting of a songbird. Snow, meanwhile, wears an ensemble indicative of the president he will one day become. The pair are surrounded by, naturally, a songbird and a snake intertwined on the poster. Plot details regarding the film are still being kept close to the cuff. However, it is known that the film will take place 64 years prior to the Jennifer Lawrence-led Hunger Games films, which themselves are based on the popular books of the same name by Suzanne Collins. A partial summary from Lionsgate reads, "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from impoverished District 12."

Previous posters from the project depicted only a songbird and snake intertwined in battle, with these images being the first to actually show characters from the film. However, given that the film is still seven months away from being released, it is likely that this may only be another teaser poster, and that there is still a theatrical release sheet to come. In addition to the posters and summary, the new trailer also depicts Zegler and Blyth in action as their characters for the first time, while also providing a look at a variety of other members of the A-list cast. This includes the intellectual but irritable creator of the Hunger Games, Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), the head game maker Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis), Snow's cousin and ally Tigris (Hunter Schaefer), and more.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: New 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Poster Shows Two Creatures Locked in Battle

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Is One of the Most Anticipated Films of the Year

While Lionsgate has a number of high-profile features on its roster in 2023, it can probably be argued that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the most anticipated by fans. The first four Hunger Games films became pop culture phenomenons upon their release, grossing nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office and launching Jennifer Lawrence into global superstardom. The upcoming prequel will likely see similar success, especially given its already formidable cast.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the last three films in the series. Lawrence directs from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. The film is produced by Lawrence, Nina Jacobsen, and Brad Simpson for Color Force, Lionsgate's Good Universe banner, Henning Molfenter, Charlie Woebcken, and Christoph Fisser. Executive producers include Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released on November 17, 2023. The film's new poster can be seen below: