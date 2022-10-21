Actress Rachel Zegler has given us a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actress, who will be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the film, joined in on a video for TikTok's official account, introducing viewers to some of the stars of the film, a sneak peek of one of the scenes during filming, and a glimpse into the "Video Village".

In a TikTok video clocking in at just under a minute, Zegler takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, including introducing us to two of the stars. The video opens with a few quick shots of actors in costume and hair-and-make-up before Zegler introduces us to “the lead of the film,” Tom Blyth. Blyth will be starring in the upcoming film as an eighteen-year-old future President Coriolanus Snow, forced to mentor an impoverished girl from District 12. “Do you want to be in the video?” Zegler asks as Blyth sips coffee. Blyth looks mock-horrified at the suggestion and throws his coffee cup at the camera as Zegler laughs in the background. Later in the video, Zegler also introduces us to her “least favourite person on set,” Josh Andrés Rivera. Rivera, who played Chino in West Side Story alongside Zegler, is sitting outside between sets, wearing a red uniform and sunglasses. In shorter shots, we also see Peter Dinklage, who will play Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy, getting ready for his scene, as well as Ashley Liao, who will play Clemensia Dovecote, and Blyth dancing in costume.

The video shares a couple of glimpses of one of the film’s scenes during production. Cameras are being put into position as actors in what appear to be red school uniforms (complete with jackets, slacks, and long, pleated skirt-like covers over the slacks) lining up ready to take position. The room is circular with a series of white raised platforms serving as the students’ desks. The set forms part of the elite high school based in the Capitol.

Zegler also shares a glimpse of the Video Village. She explains that the room is where the director, producers, writers, and dialect coach watch what is happening on set. During this part of the video, the camera pans to a few of the crew as they view the scene’s progress, zooming in on one of the producers who turns to the camera. Zegler gets in on the action when she closes her video, reintroducing herself and her character and thanking viewers for watching before using a clipboard to end her own behind-the-scenes production.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to The Hunger Games, taking place during the tenth Hunger Games and based on the novel by American author Suzanne Collins. It will focus on Coriolanus Snow as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, motivated by a possible monetary award he will use to get into university if his mentorship is proven successful. Other cast members of the upcoming film include Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Isobel Jesper Jones, Jason Schwartzman, Fionnula Flanagan, Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, Burn Gorman, Scott Folan, Carl Spencer, and Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert. Other tributes and mentors include Jerome Lance, Mackenzie Lansing, Hiroki Berrecloth, Knox Gibson, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, Aamer Husain, Nick Benson, and Flora Li Thiemann. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Collins, Michael Arndt, and Michael Lesslie.

The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set for release on November 17, 2023. You can watch the TikTok video below.