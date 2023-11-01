The Big Picture Lucy Gray Baird, a new character in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, draws inspiration from Dolly Parton as a performer who wants everyone in the audience to feel like her music is made for them.

Rachel Zegler brings her own voice to the role of Lucy, making her seem more approachable in a world that values coldness towards others.

Dolly Parton's career in country music and ability to adapt to different mediums makes her a fitting inspiration for the team behind the new Hunger Games prequel.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will introduce audiences to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a new tribute from District 12 who will face the biggest challenge of her life when entering the tenth edition of the Hunger Games. The character will go from performing with a traveling band straight into a cruel competition where young people are sent to kill one another for sport. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, franchise producer Nina Jacobson talked about how country music legend and all-around beloved superstar Dolly Parton turned out to be an inspiration for the character, setting the stage for her journey.

"We talked a lot about Dolly Parton as an inspiration of somebody whose goal is to entertain and there's nothing didactic about her. She wants everybody to feel that her music is made for them, that this song is for you. So we wanted, in Rachel, somebody who could make every person in the audience feel like, 'She's singing this song to me,' and what it feels like for someone like Snow to know, 'She actually really is singing this song to me.'"

Jacobson also spoke about how Zegler brought her own voice to the role, making Lucy seem more approachable in a world that focuses on being cold towards anyone who isn't a part of Panem's elite: "But being able to find somebody, and Rachel who could deliver that and yet bring the rawness and not flip the switch and go to, like, show tune mode, but actually really [believe] that this is her music, that she's written this music, and that this is the music that embodies her experience."

Dolly Parton is mostly known around the world for her career in country music, where she has won eleven Grammy Awards for her extensive work. While the singer hasn't achieved the coveted EGOT status somehow, she has received at least one nomination for an award in every category needed for the achievement. Her occasional acting career includes appearances in projects such as Steel Magnolias and Gnomeo and Juliet, cementing Parton as an artist capable of adapting to different mediums. It's easy to understand why the team behind The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes would consider her an inspiration.

'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Features a Different Kind of Hunger Games

The upcoming prequel will take place decades before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) changed the course of history with her revolution against President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Tom Blyth will portray a younger version of Snow, as his friendship with Lucy shapes him into the person he's destined to become. With Peter Dinklage playing the person who first thought of the idea for the Hunger Games and Viola Davis stepping into the shoes of Head Gamemaker, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is ready to allow audiences to see a different version of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will premiere in theaters in the U.S. on November 17.

Watch Nemiroff's full conversation with Jacobson below.