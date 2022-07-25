Character deaths, although fictional can be incredibly agonizing to fans and sometimes even the actor behind the character can feel hard done by. The death of Rue as portrayed by Amandla Stenberg in The Hunger Games film series ranks high up among the list of most painful movie fictional deaths, and it is safe to say that Stenberg shares the same opinion given that she is now only forgiving her fictional killer, Marvel portrayed by Jack Quaid almost a decade later.

Rue's innocence and the fact that at 12 years old, she was the youngest female tribute from the District 11 ahead of the 74th Hunger Games quickly endeared her to viewers who secretly hoped the games won't lead to her death. The character gave viewers more reason to love her when she became an ally to the protagonist Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) helping nurse Katniss when she was injured in live action. Unfortunately, Rue would eventually die when Marvel accidentally shot her at the abdomen with a spear having originally aimed for Katniss and missed. Watching Rue's final moments was as agonizing as it was poignant as Katniss obeyed her dying wish by singing to her as she breathed her last. Katniss immediately gets revenge for Rue's death by killing Marvel with an arrow to his chest, but apparently it wasn't enough to mend the broken hearts of fans and that of Stenberg.

Quaid has previously apologized for his character's killing of the young, fragile yet bold Rue but Stenberg has jokingly kept the grudge on. However, Quaid can now heave a sigh of relief as Stenberg finally let it go at the just concluded San Diego Comic Con.

Quaid was aboard E! News' studio with his Star Trek: Lower Decks co-stars to promote the project when he was offered a phone bearing a video message from Stenberg. Quaid briefly panicked after seeing Stenberg's face on the phone but was more than relieved after listening to the content. “Oh Jack, It’s been so many years. And it’s taken me time to recover," a smiling Stenberg said. She continued; "sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen, and I’m reminded of the time that you murdered me. But we all have our faults. And I forgive you.”

"Yes," Quaid yelled in relief, going down on his knees. “Yes! Thank you Amandla. Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years,” Quaid continued as he joking struggled to keep his emotions together.

Amandla Stenberg has gone on to greater achievements since her breakout with Hunger Games which won her the Teen Choice Award for Best Chemistry. Some of her notable works have come in Everything, Everything, and The Hate U Give. She will soon be seen as the lead in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. She also appears alongside Pete Davidson in the slasher film, Bodies Bodies Bodies slated for release later this year on August 5.

Meanwhile, the Hunger Games universe continues to expand with a prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in the works and scheduled for release on November 17, 2023.

Check out the teaser for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes below: