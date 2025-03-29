One of the most anticipated upcoming projects is the adaptation of the newest Hunger Games book, Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins. The book has been out for less than two weeks and already the sales are impressive. Ahead of the movie adaptation slated to come out in November of 2026, Sunrise on the Reaping has sold more than 1.5 million copies in its first week of sale. The impressive sales is also three times as many copies as Mockingjay sold back in 2010. The prequel book (and eventual movie) follows Hunger Games fan-favorite Haymitch Abernathy during his reaping during the 50th annual Hunger Games also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

What Is 'The Hunger Games'?