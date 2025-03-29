Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of Sunrise of the Reaping.Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth and latest of Suzanne Collin’s The Hunger Games series, opens with the following George Orwell quote: All propaganda is lies, even when one is telling the truth. I don’t think this matters so long as one knows what one is doing, and why. It is alongside this quote by William Blake: “A truth that’s told with bad intent/Beats all the lies you can invent.”

Propaganda is already a cornerstone of The Hunger Games series’ exploration of its battle-royale-obsessed dystopia. The original four films are demonstrated in their portrayals of Cressida (Natalie Dormer) and her film crew and with Plutarch Heavensbee’s (Philip Seymour Hoffman) dual role as Capitol insider and rebel director. Katniss and Peeta's Victory tour highlighted why the Hunger Games have victors and how quickly their influence can instead spur on rebellion. Even the promotional posters for the films fashioned themselves as Capitol propaganda, on a now-defunct promotional webpage called "Capitol Couture".

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tied Coriolanus Snow, portrayed in the film by Tom Blyth, to the origins of that conceit, showing his connection to the birth of the games, as a young student, his part in making it a form, not just of punishment and propaganda, but a form of entertainment. In Sunrise on the Reaping, the story of Haymitch Abernathy’s game -- the 50th and so second Quarter Quell -- takes that to new heights. The book's film adaptation has its work cut out for it - and not just when it comes to casting a younger Haymitch that can match Woody Harrelson's balance of grit and charm.

Haymitch’s Reaping Is an Impromptu Piece of Propaganda