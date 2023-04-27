After almost ten years since The Hunger Games franchise reached its conclusion on the big screen, it's time to head back to Panem in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. New images from the prequel have been released, after Lionsgate held a presentation to talk about the project during this year's edition of CinemaCon. The Hunger Games will enter this decade by exploring the origin story of a very important character from the main franchise.

Tom Blyth is set to play a younger version of Coriolanus Snow, the ruthless tyrant that ruled over the world in the original films, where he was played by Donald Sutherland. Years before he would become the President of Panem, 18-year-old Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young man is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the female tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor.

The images also give audiences their first look at Peter Dinklage's character in the prequel. The Game of Thrones actor is set to play Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy and one of the people responsible for the creation of the Hunger Games. Other remarkable cast members from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes are Viola Davis and Hunter Schafer, who have recently been involved with very prestigious television projects. Davis even achieved the EGOT status in recent years, making her the most decorated member of the ensemble cast.

Where It All Began

About a decade ago, The Hunger Games was one of the most successful franchises around, with each new installment taking over the box office charts. Before the increasing demand for superheroes, young adult novel adaptations were what younger audiences loved to see on the big screen. Jennifer Lawrence played the lead role of Katniss Everdeen, a girl from District 12 who revolutionized the way her society looked at the horrible tradition established decades before her time. Hopefully, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes can bring the franchise back to its former glory.

You can check out more new images from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes below, before the movie hits theaters on November 17:

