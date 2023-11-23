Editors Note: The following contains spoilers for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Big Picture The prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, delves into the political structure and culture of the Capitol in a way the rest of the franchise does not, showing it to be a cruel society.

The film focuses on the character of Coriolanus Snow, revealing how his experiences in the Capitol push him towards violence and betrayal.

The prequel film's portrayal of the Capitol highlights the ruthless nature of Panem, where people prioritize their own ambitions over the lives of others.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes marks the return of The Hunger Games franchise after eight years. The new film expands the franchise's villain, President Snow (Donald Sutherland), by focusing on his childhood. Before becoming the calculating leader of Panem, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) was a child, and like anyone else in the dystopian world, his life was far from easy. The prequel explores a different part of the world, not just in the timeframe but also in the culture. Explaining how Snow became the man Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) fights is a daunting task, especially as it has to do with outside factors. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes must show the world allowed things to get as horrible as they are in the other films, and the Capitol's culture is a large part of that.

The first four films take a superficial look at the Capitol. It is from an outsider's perspective, after all. This shows it to be a frivolous and carefree place, but there is more to it than that. The prequel goes into the political structure that perpetrated the ruthless games, teaching citizens to revel in the violence of it. The story reveals that the Hunger Games and the Capitol's politics are more similar than they may seem. With bribes, lies, and betrayals, the Capitol has a cutthroat culture. Certainly, the first four films show it as cruel. The existence of the Hunger Games is proof of that. Not to mention, Snow himself executes Seneca Crane for a situation with no solution. Yet the latest film explores it in a new way. This drastically different portrayal of the Capitol shows how the Hunger Games can continue and proves exactly how dangerous Katniss' enemies are.

Katniss Sees a Superficial Version of the Capitol in 'The Hunger Games'

The first four films in the franchise play up the ridiculousness of the Capitol. From Effie Trinket's (Elizabeth Banks) wardrobe to the trends of eyelashes and dyed dogs seen throughout the Capitol. When Katniss volunteers to take her sister's place, she is carted off to the Capitol for the first time in her life, and what she sees is a world unlike her home in District 12. It's a jarring spectacle for those not used to it. As someone who has fought for everything she has, often going hungry, while these people live in seeming excess, focusing on outrageous fashions and meaningless status, Katniss is outraged by the Capitol citizens. And she has every right to be. They focus on her appearance rather than her well-being as they prepare to send her off to the arena to die as Panem watches expectantly. But that is not a full picture of the Capitol.

Katniss is necessarily an outsider looking in with a slanted view of reality. For one thing, as a tribute, she is seeing only the most prosperous and invested citizens as the city rolls out the red carpet for their entertainment. Katniss grew up in the poverty of 12, without technology or any care for the way people perceive her. Because of these differences, of course, the Capitol will look crazy to her. Additionally, she's too preoccupied to waste time considering what the culture of a place that revels in the death of children would be like between Hunger Games. When she returns in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as a victor, she is once again struck by the frivolous nature of the citizens, wasting food for their own enjoyment. Yet she never spends time embroiled in the political side of the city, while Coriolanus Snow does.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Shows a Different Side of Panem

While there is a clear separation between the Capitol and the Districts, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes shows how connected they are. The prequel spends most of the story in the Capitol before following Coriolanus to District 12. And his circumstances allow a better comparison between the two than Katniss can. Coriolanus is subject to the Capitol's political structure that perpetrated the ruthless games, and his story reveals that the Hunger Games and the Capitol's politics are more similar than they may seem. Coriolanus and his privileged friends look down on outsiders, including Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera), who was born in District 2, though his family's wealth bought them a higher position. But while being snobbish, Coriolanus is hiding the reality that the Snows are running out of money and are sometimes unable to eat. Yet Coriolanus would rather starve than let go of his pride.

The Capitol and the Hunger Games push Coriolanus towards violence until he ultimately tries to kill Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler), fearing she will betray him just as he would her. By the end of the story, Coriolanus even turns on his supposed friend, Sejanus, who only wants to help people. Coriolanus informs Dr. Gaul (Viola Davis) of Sejanus' plan to further his own goals. After Sejanus' death, Coriolanus leverages their "friendship" to become the Plinth's surrogate son, giving him the fortune he wanted and proving his grasp of the Panem's nature. But Coriolanus isn't the only one who displays these tendencies. Clemensia (Ashley Liao) claims the credit for the work Coriolanus did, paying the price for it. Even Corliolanus' father went behind Dean Highbottom's (Peter Dinklage) back to initiate the Hunger Games, contributing to the dean's misery. In an attempt to get ahead, there is no end to the betrayal the citizens are willing to commit.

The Hunger Games Takes Place in a Broken Country

But this ruthless behavior is not exclusive to the Capitol. Lucy Gray is chosen for the Hunger Games after the interference of the Mayor's daughter, Mayfair Lipp (Isobel Jesper Jones). In love with Lucy Gray's ex, Billy Taupe (Dakota Shapiro), she is willing to have the other girl killed to come out on top. The rebel Spruce (George Somner) shoots Billy Taupe to protect his own freedom. It's not as if the Districts are a paradise of goodwill as the Capitol corrupts Panem. While the first four films make it seem that the Capitol and the Districts are two different worlds, they are more similar than meets the eye, each producing people willing to betray others to get ahead.

Panem is a broken country, but it's not just suffering Districts and a flourishing Capitol. The cutthroat nature of Pamen supports Coriolanus' claim that the world is an arena because he, just like everyone else, must scheme to get ahead. The people of Panem are dangerous because they prioritize their own ambitions over the lives of others. The truth is, few people can win in a world where they can trust no one, and that's what Panem is. This is what Katniss has to fight as she is forced into the Hunger Games, and upon learning that District 13's President Coin (Julianne Moore) is no better, Katniss kills her, too. While the Capitol plays up the separation to further their games, the difference is circumstantial. Pamen makes people ruthless, whether it occurs in the arena or the world outside of it. The prequel's portrayal of the Capitol highlights that in a way the other films never do, giving The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes the distinction of providing the most accurate version of Pamen.

