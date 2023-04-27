After a long, long wait, Hunger Games fans can scream at the top of their lungs because the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is finally among us. Until this very moment, Lionsgate had been keeping us in the dark and revealing no footage whatsoever of the highly anticipated movie, which takes place 65 years before the events of the original film series. It centers around the younger years of Coriolanus Snow (formerly played by Donald Sutherland), who eventually became the Capitol president.

The trailer takes us all the way back to the 10th edition of the annual Hunger Games, and shows that revolution was already brewing as District 12’s Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) finds a way of defying authority during the recruiting ceremony for the tributes. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Snow (Tom Blyth) struggles to reestablish his family’s reputation after his whole lineage fell from grace.

A New Challenge In the Hunger Games

The trailer shows Lucy and Coriolanus growing closer as the two are paired together, with Coriolanus acting as her mentor through the deadly contest. Even as he tries to guide her to victory for his own purposes, it's clear the District 12 tribute is having an effect on him, questioning the way things are done. But even so, the trailer introduces so many elements that audiences know will become an expected part of the Hunger Games. Combine that with Coriolanus' ultimate fate, and it's easy to imagine where this challenge will go wrong for him and Lucy.

Image via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence, who takes the reins of the franchise once again after directing the previous three installments. The screenplay is adapted by Academy Award winner Michael Arndt (Oblivion) along with Michael Lesslie (Assassin’s Creed). Once again, the movie is based on a Suzanne Collins novel, which is also a prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy. The new entry isn’t setting up a new film series, though: Lawrence has already revealed that, much like the novel that inspired it, Songbirds and Snakes will be a standalone feature.

Aside from Zegler and Blyh, the star-studded cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also features Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Jason Schwartzman (Fargo), Burn Gorman (The Offer), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Fionnula Flanagan (Lost) and Isobel Jesper Jones (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres in theaters on November 17. You can watch the trailer below:

