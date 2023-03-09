“To be a chef, you need a drive stronger than love,” is the advice that Aoy, a young woman working at her family’s nondescript noodle shop, is given in the opening moments of the trailer for Hunger, the new Thai drama due out on Netflix next month. Assured that she’s meant for greater things by a mysterious man, Aoy is plucked from her life of drudgery and thrown headfirst into the cutthroat world of haute cuisine.

Before she knows it, Aoy, played by Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying, is working in the kitchen of Hunger, the brainchild of Thailand’s top fine-dining chef Paul, played by Nopachai “Peter” Jayanama. She knows immediately that she’s in over her head, as she’s yelled at for not slicing prime A5 Wagyu with clinical precision. But the ambitious Aoy soon learns what goes into creating exclusive meals for the one-percenters. “The poor eat to end their hunger. But when you have more than enough to eat, your hunger doesn’t end,” a man says in a voiceover, as we’re shown shots of the noodle shop where Aoy used to work, and then, of a private service where the Hunger team is providing for the wealthy elite, as a seemingly classy affair morphs into something more horrific.

This is enough to draw comparisons between this film, and the recent eat-the-rich hit The Menu. Although Hunger appears to be more of a dramatic thriller than a satire, we get plenty of commentary about the class divide, in addition to luxurious shots of food, which might remind audiences of Netflix's documentary series Chef's Table. One of the goals here, as with The Menu, seems to be to dismantle the unwarranted importance that is given to fine dining and to destroy its pristine facade. We saw this last year in the thrilling one-shot film Boiling Point, and we see it here in the moments where Paul is verbally and physically abusive with his staff, even as they push themselves to their limits to achieve the level of excellence that he demands of them. But beyond the tense tone, Hunger doesn't seem to have much in common with 2022's breakout hit series The Bear.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Menu’: The 10 Best Eat-the-Rich Movies

Bangkok, of course, is one of the world’s most high-profile food destinations, where Michelin-starred street food vendors exist alongside celebrity chefs whose restaurants can have waiting periods of up to six months. But they rarely rub shoulders, and that’s part of what Hunger is trying to get at. Netflix has been ramping up its Thai content in recent months. Perhaps the streamer’s biggest local-language hit remains 2021’s supernatural thriller The Whole Truth, directed by Wisit Sasanatieng. In 2022, Netflix also released the six-part limited series Thai Cave Rescue, executive produced by Jon M. Chu. On the docket for the streamer is Shutter co-director Parkpoom Wongpoom’s thriller series Delete.

Directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and also starring Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya, Hunger is slated for release on April 8 on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here, and read the film's official synopsis down below.