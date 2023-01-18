Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.

What Is 'Hunger' About?

Some filmmakers really come into their own with their second movie rather than their directorial debut. While Hunger isn’t as good as subsequent Steve McQueen directorial efforts like 12 Years a Slave and Widows, it’s still a remarkably confident feature showing a lot of daring for somebody whose never helmed a feature-length project before. Much of that daring comes from the basic premise of Hunger, which concerns the true story of Bobby Sands (Michael Fassbender), an imprisoned member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army who has decided to go on a hunger strike. Sands believes it’s the only way to get the demands of himself and fellow members heard and realized by the British government.

McQueen Wants Us to Connect With His Characters

As Sands commits to his strike, the audience is given a first-hand glimpse of what abstaining from eating is doing to his body. Not only do his ribs become easier to see through his skin, but sores grow on his back and all sense of energy leaves his body. There’s an unflinching quality to how McQueen frames the gruesomeness plaguing Sands that comes off like a visual precursor to how this filmmaker didn’t shy away from depicting the violent brutalities of slavery on-screen in 12 Years a Slave. McQueen wants us to see the human body in turmoil, but that’s not the only thing he wants filling up the screen. In both Hunger and Slave, he doesn’t want us to see these beings as just defined by their misery.

A lengthy conversation between Sands and a priest before the former character goes on his hunger strike offers extensive insight into this man’s mind, letting us know Sands beyond how starving himself impacts his mortal shell. It’s a critical detail that feels parallel to how McQueen lingered the camera in 12 Years on Slave on small moments of personality and nuance in Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) so that we understood him as a man beyond the horrors of being brutally forced into chains. There’s a delicate balance within McQueen’s work that sees this director tackling such heavy and often visually discomforting material without coming off as exploitative of the on-screen characters. Through Hunger, we can see that McQueen had this talent from the get-go.

Steve McQueen's Extended Single Takes

Visually, Hunger also established McQueen’s affinity for extended single takes. This isn’t a piece of camerawork exclusive to McQueen, God knows, but he’s shown a gift for knowing when and how to employ prolonged shots that keep postponing seemingly inevitable cuts. Here in Hunger, that single take concerns Sands talking to Father Dominic Moran (Liam Cunningham) about his impending hunger strike. An unforgettable tracking shot in Widows focusing on the differences between what politician Jack Mulligan (Colin Farrell) says in public versus what he says in his limo feels like a fantastic evolution of this Hunger shot. McQueen’s commitment to steady restrained camerawork, all while capturing everyday conversations between people, was remarkable and apparent from his very first feature-length directorial effort.

Michael Fassbender Took off as a Leading Man With ‘Hunger'

With Hunger, Fassbender did more than just establish that he could carry an entire movie on his shoulders. He also firmly planted his foot down on what kind of characters interest him and the lengths he’ll go to play them. Fassbender has never shied away from playing challenging roles. In fact, one could say his decline as a leading man in the late 2010s was because he started taking more conventional gigs (like the lead role in Assassin’s Creed) rather than the unorthodox parts that informed his reputation. The kind of characters that would make ordinary actors pass on a script is just the kind of people Fassbender plays with aplomb.

So it is with Hunger’s Bobby Sands, a character that isn’t introduced to audiences from the get-go but rather quite a bit of way into the film’s short runtime. That’s already a big departure from typical leading man roles, but Fassbender embraces that by making the most out of every second the audience spends with Sands. That aforementioned single-take sequence is especially where Fassbender brings viewers in much more intimately to the psyche of Sands. Though the character is kept physically at a great distance away from the camera, the subtle physical details and tiny aspects of the line deliveries in Fassbender’s performance speak loudly as to who this man is.

That’s the kind of richly detailed performance Fassbender would churn out regularly in the early 2010s. Meanwhile, Hunger also established the physical lengths Fassbender will go to for his performances. The man looks genuinely frail and weak in his depiction of Bobby Sands during his hunger strike, a fascinating contrast to the beefcake image he would present in the media in the years after Hunger’s release. Losing over 35 pounds for this part, Fassbender’s extensive measures to immerse himself in a role would play a big role in his subsequent work.

Speaking of which, Hunger also established how well Fassbender can inhabit historical figures. Rather than feeling like he's doing a surface-level pastiche of a recognizable person from the past, Fassbender makes Sands totally work as a standalone person. He’s not relying on broad recreations of iconic facial tics or quotes, he’s crafting this man from the ground up so that this version of Sands can work whether you’ve heard of him or not before watching Hunger. In the years to come after this Steve McQueen movie, Fassbender would make similarly exceptional work in creating totally new visions of people who’ve been portrayed in movies so many times before, like Carl Jung or Steve Jobs.

'Hunger' Was Just the Beginning for McQueen and Fassbender

Hunger is such a quiet, haunting film, the sort of title that leaves an impression on you but isn’t something you may want to rewatch constantly. Even with the quality filmmaking and acting on display here, it’s doubtful anyone watching Hunger back in 2011 could’ve ever imagined the eventual career trajectory of its leading man and director. Since this film’s release, Steven McQueen and Michael Fassbender have kept extremely busy with a variety of acclaimed projects. McQueen’s filmography has proven especially interesting, with this director following up his landmark Oscar wins for 12 Years a Slave by exploring new genres and styles of filmmaking in titles like Widows and the various films making up the Small Axe collection.

There’s plenty to praise in their respective filmographies, but if you want to know where their gifts as artists truly became apparent, one need only look at Hunger. With their first forays into feature-film directing and being a leading man, McQueen and Fassbender, respectively, not only turned in strong work but also established important themes, concepts, and fascinations they have continued to wrestle with. Hunger turned out to be a powerful thesis statement from both men on what you could expect from their pursuits in cinematic storytelling.