Binge, an upcoming streaming service that will primarily focus on creating content inspired by video games, has added another project to their growing slate of content. In a partnership with award-winning video game developer Crytek, Binge will be developing a live-action adaptation of the popular first-person monster bounty hunting game, Hunt: Showdown.

The upcoming series will be available exclusively on the Binge streaming service and will be produced by Binge’s Chief Content Officer Allan Ungar along with Vince Talenti, with Crytek founders and joint CEOs Avni Yerli and Faruk Yerli alongside Pascal Tonecker joining the project as executive producers. Ungar will also be producing the upcoming System Shock series that will also be coming to Binge and was also the director of the Uncharted short film starring Nathan Fillion from 2018. Ungar said in a statement:

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Crytek on this series. New players are constantly discovering Hunt: Showdown and falling in love with its bold and unique world, and we can't wait for fans to see what we anticipate will be the first of many collaborations with Crytek.”

Binge is scheduled to launch in 2022 and will also be adapting Hunt: Showdown and the previously mentioned System Shock alongside the likes of Ubisoft’s Driver and El Rubius' upcoming series Rubius Checkpoint into a live-action series.

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive multiplayer FPS that combines elements of monster hunting and clue gathering with Battle Royale mechanics to create a unique PvP and PvE experience that is tense, exciting, and sometimes even downright scary. Set in the Louisiana Bayou in 1895 where nightmarish creatures and monsters have infested the land. Players take control of "Hunters," a group of individuals who are tasked with traversing these large areas where this corruption has taken hold and banishing key boss monsters, for the promise of rewards for bringing in these creatures' bounties, of course.

Each match of the game sees players entering a map finding clues to the location of up to two boss monsters per game (with four total in the game) and hunt them down, kill them, and take their bounty to an extraction point. Along the way, they will face off against zombies, horrible creatures, and even other players who are also trying to get their hands on that main monster's bounty. Originally launching in Early Access on steam in 2018, the game received its official release in August 2019. The game has since garnered a passionate fanbase with both fans and critics praising the unique blend of survival, hunting, and player combat, leading the game to win Best Online Experience Award at The Game Awards 2020.

“Hunt: Showdown is a heart-pumping survival game with incredible lore that’s ripe for a live-action series adaptation,” said Talenti. “We’re excited to drop viewers deep into the bayou and have them come face to face with monsters and hunters alike.” Avni Yerli also added by saying "We have always known that Hunt: Showdown would look great as a live-action series. The world is dark, gritty, and immersive, and there is so much potential for many great stories to be told. We can't wait to see what the team at Binge can create."

More information on the upcoming adaptation of Hunt: Showdown will be revealed at a later date. The streaming service Binge will launch in 2022.

