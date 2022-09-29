Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing have revealed the trailer for Hunt with Emmy winner Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut. The Korean spy thriller, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, stars the Squid Game actor as KCIA Foreign Unit chief tasked with uncovering a spy deeply embedded within his agency after a high ranking North Korean official requests asylum.

The Hunt trailer pits Lee’s character Park Pyong-ho against Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo Sung, The Good The Bad The Weird and Asura) as they try to expose the spy, known as Donglim. When a leak unveils top secret intel that could jeopardize national security, the two units are assigned to investigate each other. Tensions rise as they realize that if they cannot find the mole, they will be accused themselves. As Pyong-ho and Jung-do begin to uncover the truth, they must take care of a plot to assassinate the South Korean president. Jo Seung-Hee wrote the thriller set in the 1980s with Lee producing as well as directing. The Train to Busan stunt coordinator Heo Myeong-Haeng also directed the action sequences. Alongside Lee and Jung, the cast of the Hunt also includes Hye-Jin Jeon (The THrone), fellow Squid Game actor Heo Sung-tae, Go Yoon Jung (Sweet Home), Kim Jong-soo, and Man-Sik Jeong (Beasts Clawing at Straws).

With a 131-minute run time, the increasingly popular Korean actor’s directorial debut will be released stateside on December 2. Although Lee was already a major star in Korea, his work on the hit survival series – created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk – shot Lee into international stardom as well as making history by being the first Asian actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series earlier this year. In an interview earlier this year, Lee discussed how an unexpected chance made him an actor and later led him to writing screenplays and eventually directing. He also briefly discussed the work that went into the Hunt, which was in post-production at the time, mentioning that the “screenplay took four years to complete.”

Image via Artist Studio

Fans will also have the opportunity to see Lee in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series The Acolyte opposite Amandla Stenberg (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). The series takes place during the final days of the High Republic era of the extensive Star Wars timeline.

Hunt will be available everywhere on December 2. Check out the newly-released trailer below.