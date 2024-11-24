Gerard Butler’s Hunter Killer, the 2018 submarine-based action-thriller, has seen its share of rough waters since its release, and now, it faces another setback. As of November 30, the film will no longer be available to stream on Netflix, which is a massive blow for those who've always dreamed of being locked in a massive underwater steel tube with the Scotsman. Hunter Killer stars Butler as Captain Joe Glass, a stoic submarine commander tasked with preventing World War III after discovering a coup within the Russian government. Sounds like a high-pressure environment, and that's not just because of how far underwater they are.

The movie attempts to mix some highbrow geopolitical intrigue with pulse-pounding underwater action but, despite its ambition and interesting cast including Gary Oldman, Common, and Michael Nyqvist in one of his final roles, the movie failed to impress critics, sitting at a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that, though, it has proven to be a hit with viewers, who are undoubtedly going to be gutted that the movie is being removed from their sights on the world's biggest streaming service. For those seeking more Butlerian nonsense, movies like Olympus Has Fallen, Plane, and Greenland are still available across multiple streaming platforms, or if you want some more submarine action, check out The Hunt for Red October or Crimson Tide.

What Is Gerard Butler Going To Be in Next?

Butler is heading back to his disaster movie mayhem with Greenland: Migration, a sequel to the 2020 hit Greenland. This time, the Garrity family faces the challenges of navigating a post-apocalyptic world after surviving a cataclysmic asteroid impact, following their incredible journey from the United States to the top of the world in their desperation to survive. Butler will also reprise his immensely popular role as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Night Has Fallen, the fourth chapter in the action-packed Has Fallen franchise.

And in very exciting news, Butler is set to step back into a classic role, portraying Stoick the Vast in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, the first trailer for which was released earlier this week. Butler can also be seen as Father Christmas in The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland which is streaming now on Hulu in the US and will launch on Sky Cinema on Friday, December 13, 2024, in the UK.

Hunter Killer is available to watch on Netflix until November 30.

