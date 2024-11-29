Hunter Killer, the 2018 submarine-based action-thriller starring Gerard Butler, is dive-dive-diving to a new streaming home. Starting December 1, fans can watch the film for free on Tubi, which is great news for those disappointed by the news that the movie was leaving Netflix at the end of November. In Hunter Killer, Butler plays Captain Joe Glass, a no-nonsense submarine commander tasked with stopping World War III after uncovering a coup within the Russian government.

The film attempts to blend geopolitical intrigue with explosive underwater action, and it's certainly full of pressurized situations. Because it's set in a submarine. Get it? Although the movie swam in with a lot of ambition and an intriguing cast, including Gary Oldman, Common, and Michael Nyqvist in one of his final roles, the movie was submerged in "meh" from critics, earning a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, people love the big burly Scotsman and the movie has found a loyal audience over the years, and its move to Tubi will undoubtedly please fans eager to revisit the underwater warfare. For those who want more of Butler’s adrenaline-fuelled roles, other titles like Olympus Has Fallen, Plane, and Greenland are still available on different streaming services. If submarine thrills are more your speed, classics like The Hunt for Red October and Crimson Tide are excellent alternatives too.

What's Gerard Butler Making Next?

Butler’s upcoming projects are as action-packed as ever. He’ll return to post-apocalyptic chaos in Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the 2020 disaster hit Greenland, as the Garrity family navigates a devastated world following the asteroid impact that changed our way of life forever. He’s also reprising his role as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Night Has Fallen, the fourth installment in the immensely popular and exceedingly violent Has Fallen franchise.

In addition, Butler is set to reprise his role as Stoick the Vast in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, with the first trailer already generating buzz for its faithfulness to what came before along with some stunning visuals. Fans can also catch him as Father Christmas, a role we didn't know we needed until now, in The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and arriving on Sky Cinema in the UK on December 13, 2024.

Hunter Killer will arrive into Tubi's waters on December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future projects of Gerard Butler.