While fans continue to wait for its third and final season, the cast of Euphoria has been keeping quite busy. Aside from Zendaya, who brought her pre-existing star power to HBO's hit teen drama, Euphoria turned stars like Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi into some of the most in-demand young actors working today. It also launched the acting career of Hunter Schafer, who, unlike some of her more seasoned co-stars, made her acting debut as Jules Vaughn, a bubbly transgender teen who falls for Rue (Zendaya).

Despite her lack of experience, Schafer proved to be a natural from the very first episode, quickly becoming a fan favorite and one of the show's breakout stars. Outside of Euphoria, she had small roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Yorgos Lanthimos' latest film Kinds of Kindness, and has most recently ventured into horror with her upcoming film Cuckoo, which hits theaters on August 8. Though she never earned the Emmy recognition that Zendaya and Sweeney did for Euphoria, Schafer's performance in Jules' special episode, "Fuck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," is undeniable proof that she is one of the strongest young actors on Euphoria, made more impressive by the fact that she co-wrote the episode herself.

"Fuck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" – one of two special episodes released between the first and second season – is the only time writer-director Sam Levinson has ever shared a writing credit, and it shows. Schafer co-writing the episode works massively to its benefit, showing us a different side of Jules as she attends her first therapy session, during which she discusses her gender identity and her complicated relationship with Rue. It also includes some of Schafer's best work on Euphoria to date.

Jules' Special Episode Gives Us a Different Point of View in 'Euphoria'

Euphoria's special episodes, "Trouble Don't Last Always" and "Fuck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," dropped in late 2020 and early 2021 respectively, while the world was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were meant to tide viewers over until the release of the second season, which at that time was still a year away, and take place on a much smaller scale than its regular episodes, which bounce back and forth between the many plot lines of its ensemble cast. While "Trouble Don't Always Last" shows a deep conversation between Rue and her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo), "Fuck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" provides an intimate look at Jules' character that we don't normally get to see, given that Euphoria is told from Rue's point of view. It does wonders for Jules' character development, delving into her perspective as a trans girl grappling with femininity as she simultaneously tries to make sense of her tumultuous relationship with Rue and the trauma from her fake relationship with Tyler/Nate (Jacob Elordi).

Though Jules' character was a fan favorite throughout Season 1, many were left with a bad taste in their mouths after she abandoned Rue at the train station in the season finale, leading to Rue's relapse. "Fuck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" shows us Jules' side of the story, why she left Rue at the station, and the guilt and emotional anguish she experienced as a result of that decision. The episode opens with a montage of Jules' life reflected at us quite literally through her eyes, while Lorde's "Liability" plays in the background, a devastating ballad that establishes the theme of Jules' therapy session. Forced by her dad to start therapy after running away from home, Jules starts the session emotionally guarded and unwilling to discuss the real reason she's there, instead redirecting the conversation to her decision to stop her hormones.

One of the most refreshing things about Jules as a character is the fact that her story does not entirely revolve around her trans identity, but it's equally refreshing to see such a candid conversation about the complexities of her journey as a trans girl in her special episode. We rarely ever get to see such a profound, in-depth look at the inner life of trans characters on television, and Schafer's passion for the character and involvement in writing the episode are essential to its authenticity.

Clearly already in a fragile mental state, Jules at first deflects questions about what's really weighing on her, and instead, we get some insight into her perspective on femininity and how it relates to both her own self-image and attraction to women. She's constructed her entire identity in an attempt to appeal to the male gaze, dwelling on not only what men think of her, but what other girls think of her, and how she compares to them. By exploring a topic Jules has clearly contemplated in great detail, Euphoria starts to peel back some of the layers of her character, and the conclusions she comes to during her therapy session inform her direction going forward. Season 2 brings a noticeable shift in her appearance, moving away from short skirts and bright makeup to baggier clothing and dark eyeliner. Season 2 also, unfortunately, walks back one of Jules' biggest revelations – the fact that she's not interested in men anymore – by having her pursue Elliot (Dominic Fike).

Hunter Schafer Gives Her Best Performance in "Fuck Everyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob"

Euphoria Season 1 was pivotal for Zendaya, showing her ability to take on and thrive in more serious roles, and Schafer, in her first acting role, makes an excellent scene partner. But in Jules' special episode, Schafer takes center stage largely on her own, spending the majority of the episode monologuing to her therapist. Jules' character takes a backseat in Season 2, so "Fuck Everyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob" was, at least until Season 3 comes out, Schafer's last big moment to shine. And that she does, giving a stunning performance that's elevated even further by her writing and personal connection to the character. According to Schafer, co-writing the episode with Levinson helped pull her out of a deep depression, and, in a recent interview with GQ, said it was "one of the most artistically fulfilling things [she's] ever done."

At the start of the therapy session, Schafer's body language communicates, even without words, that Jules has her guard up. Jules understands why she's in therapy but isn't yet willing to get into the nitty gritty of it all, and though she tries to hide it, her emotional fragility is written all over her face. She comes across as a confident, free-spirited person in the regular season, but in her special episode, Jules is revealed to be her own harshest critic. Even some of her most insightful thoughts are littered with qualifying statements like "this sounds cheesy" and "without getting melodramatic," not wanting to come across as someone who takes herself too seriously. When her therapist, played by Lauren Weedman, eventually manages to redirect the conversation to Rue, the corners of her mouth immediately perk up, and her energy changes as she reflects on how Rue made her feel seen in a way she never had before.

The standout moment of Schafer's performance in Jules' special episode occurs as Jules recounts a nightmare she had about living in New York City with Rue, coming home to find the bathroom door locked from the inside. She walks into their apartment smiling and in a great mood, but hearing no response from Rue as she tries to open the bathroom door immediately sends her into a tailspin. She doesn't want to overreact, but when Rue still doesn't answer, she panics, screaming Rue's name and banging on the door in both anger and desperation, mirroring one of Zendaya's standout scenes from a scene from Season 1. Schafer's visceral performance, both in the dream scene itself and when she's describing it to her therapist, is utterly heartbreaking, showing just how deeply Jules cares about Rue and how the trauma associated with her mom's addiction carries over into their relationship.

Schafer’s performance is devastating throughout "Fuck Everyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob," both in her showier moments where she’s banging on the door trying to reach Rue and the quieter moments where she’s discussing the nuances of her identity or wistfully describing her love for Rue. It’s some of her best work on Euphoria and one of the best episodes of the entire show thus far, and the fact that Schafer got the chance to perform some of her own writing makes the episode even more powerful.

Euphoria is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

