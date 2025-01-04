With Season 3 of Euphoria still on the horizon, in 2024, Hunter Schafer made her mark on the big screen with a small role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness and a lead role in the horror film Cuckoo, which just landed on Hulu. In Cuckoo, written and directed by Tilman Singer, Schafer stars as Gretchen, a 17-year-old American girl forced to move to a German resort town with her father, stepmother, and sister after the death of her mother. Strange occurrences seem to follow her, and Gretchen tries to uncover the truth about the resort manager while grieving her mother and getting iced out by her father. Cuckoo does plenty to unsettle, confuse, and keep you guessing throughout, but the film's most important relationship—that between Gretchen and her mute half-sister Alma (Mila Lieu)—brings about one of its most powerful scenes and has almost nothing to do with horror.

What Is 'Cuckoo' About?