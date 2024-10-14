Only Hunter x Hunter fans know what they've had to endure in terms of waiting for their favorite anime series to continue. Famous for its numerous and lengthy hiatuses, the extremely popular shounen series is yet to return for additional seasons, but while fans wait Netflix has some great news for them. The streamer set two spin-off movies from the franchise to debut in its catalog this November: Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge and Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission.

Even though both titles aren't exactly new releases, they're great ways for Hunter x Hunter fans to casually stream (somewhat) standalone adventures without having to commit to watching all the show's 148 episodes. For fans who watch the main series and never stray far from it, it's a good opportunity to catch up on stories that franchise creator Yoshihiro Togashi decided to tell while Hunter x Hunter's later arcs came to life.

First released in Japan in 2013, Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge centers around the four main characters from the anime series: Gon Freecs (voiced in the English dub by Erica Mendez), Killua Zoldyck (Cristina Vee), Kurapika (Erika Harlacher) and Leorio (Matthew Mercer) as they track down and face off against a stray member of one of the group's greatest enemies: The Phantom Troupe. The movie is considered a filler story because its events don't really tie-in perfectly with the progression of the manga or anime series but it's still a wild entry to appreciate the four main characters springing into action once again.

Despite Its 25-year Legacy, Hunter x Hunter Has Only Two Movies So Far

Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission was also released in 2013, and so far is the last movie released based on the franchise. In the story, the Hunter association — an organization that regulates and categorizes the most powerful beings in the world — members turn on each other and start fighting among them. The movie presents some of Gon and Killua's greatest threats, and was written by Nobuaki Kishima, who also penned several episodes of Slam Dunk.

Despite its infamous reputation for taking a long time to advance its own story — fans even created a hiatus chart that perfectly illustrates the huge gaps the manga series went through — Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular Japanese series of all time. The franchise creator was also the mind behind another extremely popular manga and anime series: Yu Yu Hakusho, which Netflix adapted into a live-action show last year. Despite the manga series making a highly anticipated return this month, there's still no word on when the anime series will return for a new season.

Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge and Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission debut on Netflix on November 1. You can check out the trailers above and below: