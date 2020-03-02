Carol Kane on ‘Hunters’ and Her Long History Working with Al Pacino

From co-showrunners David Weil (who also created the series) and Nikki Toscano, the Amazon Prime Video original series Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters, lead by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), living in 1977 New York City, who have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among the population as they work to create a Fourth Reich. Leaving a trail of blood behind as they bring the Nazis to justice and attempt to stop their genocidal plans, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) finds himself in the middle of this secret world of vengeance and he must decide just how far he’s willing to go.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Carol Kane (who plays hunters team member Mindy Markowitz, one half of a deadly husband and wife duo) talked about her reaction to reading this script, why she trusted in the creative team, what she liked about the Mindy and Murray (Saul Rubinek) dynamic, the experience of working with co-star Al Pacino throughout her career, the prop that she got attached to, how everything drastically changes by the end of the season, and her desire to continue to find variety in her roles.

Collider: There is quite a fascinating group of characters on this show, but I really responded most to the dynamic between Mindy and Murray. It’s definitely something that’s very needed, on a show like this.

CAROL KANE: Oh, my goodness, that’s very kind of you. I’m so glad to hear you say that.

When this came your way and you read it, what was your reaction to it?

KANE: I only read a few scenes, with me and Jonah, and they were all very quiet scenes and very moving to me. And so, my reaction was that I wanted to be a part of it ‘cause I thought the writing was so exceptionally beautiful and heartfelt and honest. I’m really grateful that it turned out to be.

Was there ever a nervousness about knowing this was the creator’s first show and that he’s swinging so big with the story that he’s telling? Did you feel like you needed to talk to him about what his plan was, so that you were reassured about his vision?

KANE: No, because I just thought the writing was so exceptional that whoever it was coming from was an important person to have in my life. So, I didn’t really feel like I had to audition him because I read it and that told me enough. Also, Nikki Toscano and him did it together, and I thought it was an extraordinary effort for them to keep going, at the level that they kept going. It gets more and more complex, instead of less complex, and more and more unexpected. It takes so many turns that you just get dizzy. So, I thought that the work was going to be overwhelming, which it was, but I didn’t really think, “Oh, it’ll probably drop off somewhere.” There were no signs of that happening.

What was it that most stood out to you about that dynamic between Mindy and Murray? What did you really respond to with them?

KANE: I thought that they were very real, and that they were a couple that loved each other, but were always bickering because one knew the right way, at the same time the other knew the right way. It was a realistic relationship. It wasn’t a relationship that comes out of a movie or drama. It was realistic. And then, we had a big goal. We had shared enormous loss, so we were one intertwined with the other, and that’s powerful.

What was it like to have Saul Rubinek to go through that with?

KANE: I think that we really connected right away, and maybe because these are his people and these are my people, and there’s that strain running through the story that we both take something from our personal lives to enrich. We both found that truth together.

What was it like to also add his daughter into the mix?

KANE: That was wild. Of course, it was very different for me than it was for him because I have no blood relation with her. I think he’s very brave to have worked with his own daughter because sometimes family can be so awkward, and yet they took it on and I think it came out well. I think it was a brave thing to attempt.

This hunters team is a very eclectic group of actors, and the characters are all so interesting. What was it like to have so many different types of people to interact with and have all those different character dynamics?

KANE: It was just so much fun and not boring because everyone was so different and came from such different backgrounds, and their character’s reasons for doing what they were doing was so diverse. And then, in terms of real life, the cast, even though we run the gamut of ages and all kinds of things, really enjoyed each other and took care of each other because some of it was so intense that you really had to pay attention to how your fellow castmate was feeling and dealing with it. We laughed a lot because we had to.

It’s really tricky to find that balance between serious material, extreme violence, and then a dance number. There are not many shows that could pull all of that off.

KANE: No. And then, you buy all of it as a mixture, even though you’ve never seen the mixture before.

Could you ever have imagined that you’d be doing a TV series on a streaming network with Al Pacino as your co-star?

KANE: No, but I have worked with Al a bunch, in the past. We did theater together, when we were young, and we did Dog Day Afternoon. First of all, I never imagined such a thing as a streaming series, but it’s certainly phenomenal that Al decided to do it. He’s such a brilliant leader for the troupe of hunters, and also centering for the other actors.

What’s it been like for you to work with Al Pacino at different points in your career?

KANE: It’s wonderful. It’s a real treasure to have relationships that are long-lasting. Even if you’ve been separated for awhile, you still know each other, in ways that count, when you come back together. I love it.

Is there a prop or a costume that you feel most represented your character?

KANE: I don’t know why, but I got very attached to my hanky. I always had it, and I don’t know why.

Do you typically try to find something like that, for each character that you play, or does it depend on the character?

KANE: It is something that I tend to do. I get reliant on one certain thing that I feel is representative, in some way, and I don’t even know in what way, but it’s part of who the character is, and I’d be very upset to lose it.

By the end of the season, do you think audiences will feel differently about your character?

KANE: Oh, absolutely, because everything about it changes, so drastically and so unexpectedly. I’m positive that people will feel differently as the season marches on. I’m positive because, in the writing, they went places that you just could not possibly predict. You’d think you figured it out, but you couldn’t be more wrong.

Was there ever a moment, with the scripts, that you worried about being able to pull something off, or did you just learn to expect the unexpected?

KANE: You expect the unexpected, but you have to be prepared, as an actor. There were prayers in Yiddish or Hebrew, that we had to sound like we’ve been doing all of our lives, so you have to be well prepared to make the unexpected seem unexpected.

This series also gets extremely violent, at times. Were there ever any scenes that were particularly challenging for you, in that regard, that were logistically hard to shoot?

KANE: At a certain point, I murder a Nazi, and I do it myself, with instructions from my son who’s passed away. That was really difficult. You’re portraying someone who’s gone through something that you have no right to even think you can relate to because the atrocity of it is something that you can’t possibly know, unless you were there. But then, you’re being presumptuous enough to try to take that on, so it’s a very complex thing.

At this point, in your life and career, what do you look for in projects and roles? What is it that gets you excited about the work?

KANE: Any good writing. In this case, it was exciting for me to go from something as extremely funny and out there and wild as Kimmy Schmidt. The worlds couldn’t be more different, and the characters couldn’t be more different. It was a nice challenge. It wasn’t like, “Oh, god, I’m gonna play this again.” It’s great to have that variety, as a challenge.

Is that variety easy to find, or is it a bit of a challenge?

KANE: I don’t know for other people, but I’m an actor that’s a character actor. I don’t want my identity to be, “Oh, that’s a Carol Kane type of part.” I don’t want it to be that. In the old days, most movie stars had to play the same role, over and over again, because that’s what the public wanted and expected. And then, along came Bette Davis, and she changed everything. She was a movie star that was a character actor, who would just do anything to make herself right with that character. She didn’t care how she looked or sounded. She just had to be true to the character. That was a big change in the system, it was her that did it. I try to honor that.

Hunters is available to stream at Amazon Prime.