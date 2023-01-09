The game of the hunter and the hunted is much like the game of chess, where you wait and watch and strike when your opponent’s guard is down. Prime Video’s Hunters explores a team of vigilantes using the same approach to seeking justice. The conspiracy drama thriller series sees a second uprising of Nazis decades after WWII in 70s America. But they are hiding in plain sight, as the society’s rich and famous. However, there’s one man (and a woman) who have sniffed out these predators and decided to put a stop to the plan of a Fourth Reich (as they call it) once and for all. But this king needs his entourage. And thus, he forms his team of the Nazi Hunters, the heroes of the story.

Created by David Weil, Hunters boasts a star-studded cast playing the quirky, crazy team. Led by Meyer Offerman, a philanthropist who isn't what he seems, the team includes a bunch of oddball characters who are on a mission to hunt down Nazis across America and wipe them out. That also includes a supposedly alive Adolf Hitler. While the plot and its characters are a delightful work of fiction, some of them are partly inspired by real people and some real-life incidents, in some way, but are not necessarily an exact representation.

While most of the characters from the first season are returning to Hunters Season 2, Weil is introducing a couple of new characters to the new season on either side of the line, thus raising the stakes. So now is the time to familiarize yourself with the ragtag group who will stop at nothing in righting the wrongs of the past.

Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman

Meyer Offerman is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Holocaust survivor, who leads the group of Nazi Hunters. Offerman takes his mission very seriously and manages to put together the niftiest, craziest, and most dedicated people in his team. In the first season, it’s revealed that he, in fact, is not what he claims to be, and gets killed. But in the second season, we see him again in flashbacks (or is he alive?). His character is believed to be somewhat taken from the real Holocaust survivor, human rights activist, Nazi hunter, and writer, Simon Weisenthal. He started the Simon Wiesenthal Center in 1977 (quite similar to Offerman’s story in the series but without the killings) to seek justice against war criminals and get them tried for their crimes.

Iconic method actor and winner of the Triple Crown of Acting, Al Pacino stars Meyer Offerman, in his first-ever leading role in a series. From a toughened cop to a lawyer, a distressed agent, a father, a son, and even Satan himself, we have seen The Godfather actor play various characters, in his career of over five decades. Offerman’s character is the first of its kind for the legendary actor and his latest. His other recent projects include The Irishman in 2019, followed by American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally and his role as Aldo Gucci in the House of Gucci in 2021.

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum

Although the story of Hunters has multiple protagonists, it’s fair to say that Jonah is at the center of it. He is a 20-something comic book nerd, living in New York City with his grandmother, Ruth, after his parents’ death. When he also loses his grandmother in a mysterious killing, Offerman introduces himself to Jonah as Ruth’s friend and takes him under his wing. Thus, Jonah takes his grandmother’s place in the group and also becomes a hunter.

The Percy Jackson film series star, Logan Lerman plays the character of Jonah Heidelbaum. Debuting as a child actor in movies like The Patriot and The Butterfly Effect, Lerman has come a long way in his 20+ years of acting. As an adult actor he shot to fame with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, followed by The Three Musketeers, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fury, and television shows like Jack & Bobby, among others. In his latest role, he appeared in the action-comedy blockbuster, Bullet Train.

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris

Millie is an FBI agent who learns about the Fourth Reich when she is investigating a murder. She is a strong-willed, powerful woman who always puts her duty first. At first, Millie finds it difficult to believe her discovery and is even threatened against proceeding with her investigation. Eventually, she joins hands with the hunters. In the second season, Millie returns to team up with Jonah on his new mission of hunting down Adolf Hitler in South America and killing him.

Playing the role of FBI Agent Millie Morris is popular television actor Jerrika Hinton. She has appeared in movies like Broken Angel, Teacher of the Year, etc. and in well-known television series like Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Bones, and Scandal, among many others. Hinton is most recognized for her recurring roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Here and Now, Doxxed, and Servant.

Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash

Lonny Flash, born, Leonard Flazenstein, is an important member of the Hunters. He is an actor and best known as a master of disguises, not that his disguises are of great help. Technically, his acting career is kind of dead, so he decides to become a Nazi hunter and find some purpose in life. Lonny is the story’s main source of comic relief, which brings a nice breather to the action-packed, bloody drama.

Actor, filmmaker, author, and musician Josh Radnor plays the role of Lonny Flash. He is best known for his role as Ted Mosby in the Emmy-winning sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, and has appeared in other hit television series like ER, Judging Amy, Family Guy, and Mercy Street, among others. Radnor has also directed and written the films Happythankyoumoreplease and Liberal Arts. He last appeared in a recurring role in Fleishman is in Trouble in 2022 and is set to appear in the upcoming films Three Birthdays and All Happy Families. He is also part of the indie-folk musical duo Radnor and Lee.

Lena Olin as Eva Braun-Hitler / The Colonel

Eva Braun, also called The Colonel by her people, is one of the main antagonists of the story and a ruthless Nazi. Braun is supposedly Hitler’s wife and right-hand person to Adolf Hitler. After WWII ended, she mobilized her people and began to work on establishing the Fourth Reich. It is believed that she and Hitler escaped Berlin when the Russians took over and ran away to South America. Although the character of Eva Braun is taken after the real-life photographer and briefly wife of Adolf Hitler, Eva Anna Paula Hitler, her characterization in the series is fictional.

Swedish actress Lena Olin plays the character of Eva Braun. She has appeared in several American and Swedish films like Enemies, A Love Story, Havana, The Ninth Gate, Chocolat, Casanova, and Remember Me, among many others. She is best known for her roles in television shows like Alias, Vinyl, Riviera, and Mindhunter. Olin is set to appear next in the film One Life.

Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson

Biff Simpson is the Undersecretary of State under the Carter administration but is secretly a Nazi agent living undercover in Maryland. He escaped to America under Operation Paperclip (among many others) and is a major antagonist of the story. Biff lives in his own bubble of grandeur and delusion, but his narcissism puts the association’s mission in jeopardy, and he becomes a target. By the end of the first season, we see him escaping to Russia in disguise. Now, in the second season, as the trailers show, Jonah manages to find him and keep him captive but for how long, is what we have to wait and see.

The role of Biff Simpson is played by well-known television and film actor, Dylan Baker. He is most recognized for his roles in series like Murder One, Good Wife, Law & Order, Kings, and Damages, among others. Among his film roles, he gained recognition for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Happiness, Thirteen Days, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3, etc. Baker recently appeared in the drama-thriller series, Inside Man, and is set to appear in the upcoming movie, Dream Scenario.

Udo Kier as Adolf Hitler

The character of Adolf Hitler needs no introduction. The Austrian-born politician, dictator of Germany, and leader of the Nazi Party is given a more fictional take in the series. He is shown to be alive and living in hiding in Argentina. Now, decades after his escape from Germany, he plans to raise the Fourth Reich with the help of his right-hand woman and wife, Eva Braun.

Legendary German actor, Udo Kier plays the role of Adolf Hitler. Kier has appeared in more than 200 films across Europe and America in various roles. He is best known for his work in films like Andy Warhol's Frankenstein, Suspiria (1977), Barb Wire, Metropia, Melancholia, and Nymphomaniac, among many others. He is set to appear in the upcoming film, The Ark: An Iron Sky Story.

Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz

Mindy is the signals expert of the group. She and her husband, Murray (Saul Rubinek) were both Holocaust survivors who lost their son during the occupation and together became a part of the Hunters. In the first season, Mindy loses her husband and by the end of the season, she leaves the team. But as we learn from the second season’s trailer, she is back in action for the next mission.

Carol Kane plays the role of Mindy. An Academy-Award-nominated actor, Kane is best known for her work in movies like Hester Street, Annie Hall, The Princess Bride, Scrooged, and television shows like Taxi, American Dreamer, Pearl, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, among many others.

Louis Ozawa as Joe Mizushima

Joe/Joseph is the combat expert of the Hunters team. He is a Vietnam War veteran and is known to suffer from PTSD owing to his experiences in the war. Why and how he got recruited by Offerman is still unknown and will most likely be revealed in the second season. Also, at the end of Season 1, we see him captured by the Nazis and taken to Argentina, which leaves a lot of questions for fans.

Louis Ozawa plays the role of Joe. He is best known for his roles in films like Predators, Fair Game, and The Bourne Legacy, and television series like The Man in the High Castle and Bosch, among others.

Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet

Sister Harriet might look like a nun, but there’s no way to tell if she actually is one, or if it’s just a cover that she uses. But it’s been revealed that she was a German Jewish refugee named Rebekah, who was sent off to a convent to be saved from the war. Harriet is a former MI6 agent, with a straightforward, no-frills attitude. She is an extremely resourceful asset for the Hunters and still manages to use her spy contacts for her work with the team. Even after Offerman is dead, she continues the hunt with the rest of the team and heads to Europe.

Australian actor Kate Mulvany stars as Harriet. She has appeared in films like The Great Gatsby, The Little Death, The Turning, and, most recently, Elvis. She is set to appear in the upcoming Australian series, The Clearing.

Greg Austin as Travis Leich

Although Hitler is the real villain of the story, Travis is probably the most prominent and significant antagonist that the Hunters have encountered, or the story has created. He is a young American aide to the Colonel and displays psychopathic tendencies, which just makes him more appealing to the Colonel. He is extremely violent but conducts himself in a cold and calculated manner, which adds an edge to his character.

English actor Greg Austin plays the role of Travis Leich. He shot to fame with his role in Hunters. Prior to that, he was best known for appearing in Mr. Selfridge and the Doctor Who spin-off series, Class.

Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones

Roxy is another member of the Hunters. Her specialty is counterfeiting and forgery, but she is also a good fighter and the best getaway driver for the team.

Tiffany Boone plays the role of Roxy. She is best known for her supporting roles in movies like Detention, Beautiful Creatures, and Midnight Sky. On television, she has appeared in several series like Grey’s Anatomy, The Following, The Chi, and Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. Boone is next appearing in the upcoming drama-thriller miniseries, The Big Cigar.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum

Chava is the latest recruit of the Hunters, who is also looking to kill Hitler. There’s a theory based on an easter egg from the first season that Chava could be Ruth’s long-lost sister who got separated from Ruth after their parents were killed in the ghettoes.

The Hateful Eight actor Jennifer Jason Leigh features as Chava Apfelbaum. She has received several nominations for her role in the 2015 Quentin Tarantino film and has also appeared in movies like Last Exit to Brooklyn, Short Cuts, and Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle. Leigh is next set to appear in the fifth season of Fargo and the upcoming movie Poolman.

Besides the above ensemble cast, Hunters Season 2 also includes Tommy Martinez (Riverdale) and Emily Rudd (Fear Street) in undisclosed roles. Hunters Season 2 arrives on Prime Video on January 13, 2023.