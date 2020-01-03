‘Hunters,’ Amazon’s Upcoming Nazi-Killing Show, Gets a New Trailer, Release Date

0

Earlier, I salivated over the teaser trailer for Hunters, an upcoming Amazon Prime show from executive producer Jordan Peele, starring Al Pacino as the leader of a group of vigilantes dedicated to killing the hell out of Nazis. Now, I am beyond thrilled to report this perfect-sounding slice of genre gold has a release date and a new trailer. Hunters comes to Amazon Prime February 21, and you can watch the new trailer below.

America. The land of the free, the home of the… Nazis in hiding? In 1977, New York City is home to a group of folks just trying to get by, including Logan Lerman, whose grandmother is shot and killed by a burglar after surviving the Holocaust. But when Pacino visits the funeral and reveals the crime may have been perpetrated by a Nazi targeting her, everything goes topsy-turvy. Lerman joins Pacino’s team of folks seeking justice no matter the cost, including Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Louis Ozawa Changchien, and Josh Radnor. Their mission? To stop these vicious fascists from starting a Fourth Reich — even (especially) if it means resorting to the same acts of violence these vicious fascists are known for perpetrating. The series is created by David Weil, who will run the show alongside Nikki Toscano (24: Legacy). Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (The Current War) helmed the pilot.

Check out the new trailer for Hunters below, and make sure to check out the show when it debuts on Amazon Prime February 21. For more on Peele, here’s our take on the ending of his 2019 masterpiece Us. And for more on Pacino, here’s a look at Netflix’s making of The Irishman.