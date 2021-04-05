Oscar-nominated Jennifer Jason Leigh has signed on to hunt Nazis alongside Logan Lerman in Season 2 of Hunters on Amazon Prime Video.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Leigh will play "the plum new role of Chava." However, the character of Chava Apfelbaum isn't quite brand new. She was played by young actress Cassidy Layton in the series premiere "In the Belly of the Whale," and though it was a bit part, the character is being expanded in Season 2. She is a Holocaust survivor who is considered a legendary Nazi hunter, and Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum will need all the help he can get after the events of the Season 1 finale.

Amazon is keeping plot details for Season 2 under wraps, though it's safe to assume that we'll meet more high-ranking Nazi officials living among us who are trying to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. And perhaps Jonah, with Chava's help, will recruit new Nazi hunters for his dedicated team.

Speaking of which, Deadline reports that there's no word as to whether Oscar winner Al Pacino will reprise his role as Meyer Offerman, though that seems unlikely. That said, there are always flashbacks and dream sequences! One cast member who will definitely be back is Jerrika Hinton, who plays investigator Millie Morris.

Hunters hails from creator/showrunner David Weil, who executive produces alongside Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld of Monkeypaw Productions. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is also an executive producer on the show along with Phil Abraham, David Rosen and Jerry Kupfer as well as David Ellender and Matt Loze from Sonar Entertainment.

Leigh earned an Oscar nomination for her ferocious turn in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. She currently stars on the Netflix series Atypical, which is heading into its fourth and final season, and she will soon be seen alongside Amy Adams and Julianne Moore in the streamer's starry acquisition Woman in the Window. Leigh has also wrapped the Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story, which re-teams her with Moore. The veteran actress is coming off of turns in Good Time, Annihilation and Possessor, so she has very cool taste in projects and I can't wait to see her take out some Nazi bastards on Hunters.

