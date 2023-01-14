[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Hunters.]In the Amazon Studios series Hunters, the world’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, is far too much to resist for the team of Nazi hunters that were fighting to rid the world of all surviving Nazis before they had the chance to bring the Fourth Reich to power. Now, they must put their differences aside and reunite to work together again, in order to complete the seemingly impossible task of taking out the villain of villains while he’s in hiding.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Logan Lerman (who plays Jonah Heidelbaum, the Nazi hunter driven by the desire to avenge his murdered grandmother) talked about the show's second and final season, how Jonah’s new look came about, how much he’s known about the series from the beginning, the weirdness of doing scenes with Hitler, what he enjoys about the action sequences and fight scenes, and that his experience on Hunters was worlds apart from his last TV experience on Jack & Bobby.

Collider: Did you have any say over Jonah’s look, this season? When you play a character like that, that really has such a dramatic shift in hair, both on your head and on your face, do you have to get used to that? Is it weird to dramatically change yourself, in that way?

LOGAN LERMAN: Yeah, it is. It’s not what I initially thought or intended. I was just letting it go. It was the beginning of the pandemic and it was the first time in my life where I was like, “I’m not going to work next month. I’m gonna let things grow out.” I was still talking with David Weil, the showrunner and creator, and he was like, “Don’t do anything, just keep it. I’m writing and I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about you like this, and it’s working.” I was like, “Are you sure that would work for this character?” It was a leap of faith with me, a trust fall, because I wasn’t sure where exactly it would make sense, in his journey, for him to look like this now, from Season 1. But then, we crafted it and talked about it a lot, and it started making sense. I think it worked, at the end of the day, but it was strange, my first time really having to keep all that for so long.

Did you get rid of it the next day, once filming was done, or did you still have it for a little while?

LERMAN: I got rid of it, on the next day. I hated it. I was like, “It’s over.” But no, it was really cool. It was fun to explore this major change in a character, and this time that’s gone by, and how it can shape you and who this almost new person is, with this new identity and this new version of the same person. I really enjoyed that. It kept it exciting and challenging and different for me.

How much did you know about the season going in? Did you even know that it was the last season, at the time? Did you know whether your character would survive? Were you told about those big moments?

LERMAN: Oh, I knew everything, from day one of Season 1. I got the whole download. I don’t think anybody else really did, but David and I were talking about it and he was like, “This is what it’s gonna be.” There was always a conversation about what we could, beyond that, but this is where Season 1 and Season 2 would go, and it always seemed like a definitive ending for me. The ending leaves room to explore more, but that’s it. If a lot of people come out and watch it, I’m sure that they would maybe talk about doing more, but I don’t know. This feels like the right ending. It feels like a perfect way to wrap it up, and it always felt that way to me.

If, as the show says, “Evil doesn’t rest and evil doesn’t retire,” what do you think would be next for Jonah? What would you like to think he goes on to do, five or 10 years down the road from that final moment?

LERMAN: There’s so much to explore. You can literally just pick it up right where you left off and have a whole season from there. It’s a rich subject matter and there’s a lot you can do.

What was it like to have that back-and-forth at dinner with Jennifer Jason Leigh, in episode three? I loved how that played out, throughout the whole episode, with them going back and forth about who could be the person they’re looking for, and then just sharing a dessert together. What was it like to shoot all of that?

LERMAN: That was great. It’s so great to work with good writing, but also great actors. Jennifer Jason Leigh is someone I’ve always admired, and when she came on board, I was so excited. To work with her was just a joy. It really was.

How was it to do scenes with an actor playing Hitler, especially the moment where your character has him tied and is walking him down the corridor with the ghosts of people he’s responsible for killing? What was it like to be in a moment like that? Was it surreal?

LERMAN: It was weird. There were moments that maybe you wouldn’t even think about, in between takes or setups, when you’re just sitting in cast chairs having a coffee, looking at each other. I’d be talking with Hitler about life in Palm Springs, or whatever, and I’d be like, “What the hell is going on? This is the weirdest shit, ever.” But it’s incredible, what we got to do. In the context of the scenes, I’m just in the mindset of Jonah, my character, and it all makes sense there. It’s the moments in between, where you go back to reality for a second, that you’re like, “What the fuck is going on? This is incredible. This is so strange, what I do for life and work.” But I enjoyed every second of it, and had a really, really great time exploring this season.

What was your favorite fight scene or action sequence this season? Do you prefer the more physical combat type stuff, or do you prefer the big shootouts?

LERMAN: It’s all difficult. It’s easier to shoot a gun than it is to have a fight scene, but I love fight scenes when they’re really, really well choreographed. No matter how grueling it is and how tough it is, I’m like, “Oh, this is cool. They’re doing something different. They’re playing with the space. It’s clever, and tricky, and it’s a dance.” It’s really impressive. When it’s really good, it’s better than anything, I think, personally. All the action stuff is fun. It’s fun to execute. But it’s a lot easier, physically, to run and shoot a gun than it is to learn a hand-to-hand fight scene.

The first project that I remember seeing you in was Jack & Bobby, which was a great series that was gone too soon. After that series, you did a number of films, before returning to TV with Hunters. Having that much time between those shows and just having all of that growth, as an actor and as a human being, what did you most enjoy and appreciate about getting to spend that much more time with one character again?

LERMAN: By the way, they were very different television experiences. Jack & Bobby was a network television show, where you have so many rules, and you have to write for your advertisers. That’s some really weird shit, when you think about writing for the ad breaks and making sure that they’re happy and investing more money. At the time, that was The WB. The freedom of doing a show nowadays, especially on a platform like Amazon, or any of these streaming services, it’s really exciting. It’s just like a longer movie. You just get more time with the character. The difference is that it’s more run and gun, whereas with a feature script, I would be able to sit down and study it and be like, “This is it. This is what we’re doing.” And then, prep it and go. With a television series, you’re given the script days before filming, maybe weeks before filming sometimes, and you’re trying to understand it and realize it on the go. It’s a little bit more run and gun, and going with the flow. But I really enjoy that element of it. I enjoy that part of the process and that aspect of the process. Not every show is like that, but most shows are like that. You’re just not able to prep it as well.

They’re certainly very different characters too.

LERMAN: Yeah, it was an all-around different experience, but both were great.

