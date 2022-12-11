It has been nearly three years since the first season of Hunters premiered, and truth be told, fans had given up hope of the series ever being renewed. But it looks like 2023 is turning out to be a year of shows that we thought were lost. After a really long wait, fans (including this writer) are really excited that Hunters is finally getting its second season. However, the sad news is that the upcoming season of the Prime Video original series will also be the last, but if the show’s trailer and other promos are any indicators, then this season would be totally worth the wait and could outdo the previous one. The alternate history drama series began in February 2020 and is essentially a conspiracy story. It follows Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor, who finds and leads an oddball team (the titular “hunters”) to hunt down and eliminate Nazis hiding in America in the 1970s. Hunters Season 2 will see the team on an international mission to find and kill Adolf Hitler, who is supposedly been hiding out somewhere in South America and secretly plotting a Fourth Reich with his wife Eva Braun, aka the Colonel. Hunters is created by David Weil, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, along with Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Win Rosenfeld, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Daria Polatin (co-executive producer), and David J. Rosen. The conspiracy drama series also boasts an ensemble cast, which we’ll get to later.

On its release, Hunters received polarized reactions, ranging from rave reviews for its premise, performances, and cinematography and nominations at the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards, to being cited as “pulpy and awkward”. Despite all the mixed reactions, the series’ first season turned out to be provocative, intriguing, and visually arresting, more than anything else. And now, with the second and final season about to hit the streamer at the very start of the new year, we can only hope that the experience from the first season is carried forward to the next one as well. While you wait for the team to get back to hunting, find out everything we know so far about Hunters Season 2, including the show’s plot, trailer, release date, cast, and characters, with this handy guide.

Image via Prime Video

Hunters Season 2 is set to arrive on Prime Video on Friday, January 13, 2023. Season 1 is also currently available for streaming on the service.

How Many Episodes Are There In Hunters Season 2?

The first season of Hunters had 10 episodes, each running for about 50 minutes. Hunters Season 2 is not following the previous schedule and will instead have only eight episodes. The season is expected to have a similar runtime, however. Phil Abraham is credited as director for five episodes across the season, with episodes written by David J. Rosen, Daria Polatin, David Weil, Haley Z. Boston, Tori Sampson, Charley Casler, and Tatiana Suarez-Pico.

Is there a Hunters Season 2 Trailer?

Prime Video recently released the trailer for Hunters Season 2, and it’s fair to say that not only the stakes are higher this season, but the overall production value is also one step ahead of the previous one. The minute-long video shows our titular hunters, who are on their search for more Nazis around Europe, hoping that it leads them to their leader, Adolf Hitler. And this time they’ll do anything to stop the rise of a Fourth Reich. We also see glimpses of Hitler, who looks older and is living in hiding in South America. As the trailer reveals, the second and final season is going to be all about revenge.

A question that’s been nagging fans is whether we’ll get to see Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman this season or not, since (spoiler alert) he was shot dead toward the end of the first season. But then, as we learn from the trailer of Hunters Season 2, Meyer will be back, most likely in flashbacks. So, the season will span two different timelines, one set in the story’s current timeline of 1977 and later, and the other one being during and just after World War II. To summarize, just like the first season, the second season of Hunters will also be a thrilling ride across the decades, with a focus on the 1970s and some backstories set in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. So, get ready for a dramatic and cinematic experience from this invincible team once again.

Who's In the Hunters Season 2 Cast?

The erratic, ragtag team that Meyer Offerman put together in the first season continues on its mission. But for Hunters Season 2, David Weil has upped the hunting game by adding a couple of new cast members divided between the hunters and the hunted. First up, as seen in the trailer, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, Dylan Baker, Jerrika Hinton, and Greg Austin are returning to reprise their roles from the first season. Lerman stars as Jonah Heidelbaum, Olin as The Colonel/Eva Braun, Radnor as Lonny Flash, Boone as Roxy Jones, Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Ozawa as Joe Mizushima, Mulvany as Sister Harriet, Baker as Biff Simpson, Hinton as FBI agent Millie Morris, and Austin as Travis Leich. Al Pacino obviously is the biggest hook of the cast, but after the shocking finale of the first season, his return to the second season is most likely going to be limited to flashbacks.

Hunters Season 2 is also going to have a new Nazi hunter with Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) joining the ensemble cast as Chava Apfelbaum. Tommy Martinez (Riverdale) and Emily Rudd (Fear Street) are also joining the rest of the cast of the second season in undisclosed roles. And of course, the highlight of the new cast has to be legendary German actor Udo Kier playing the role of Adolf Hitler.

Who Is Making Hunters Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

Hunters is the brainchild of David Weil, who also serves as one of the writers and executive producers of the series. Weil is a well-known American writer, producer, and director for television, who is best known for his other projects like The Twilight Zone, Invasion, and Solos. The project is produced by Amazon Studios, with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Nikki Toscano serves as the showrunner for the season, as well as one of the executive producers. Toscano is also a popular television writer and producer, best known for her work on shows like American Gigolo, Revenge, and The Offer, among others. The writing team for the second season includes David J. Rosen (Invasion), Daria Polatin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Haley Z. Boston (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities), Tori Sampson (Solos), Charley Casler (The Bold Type), and Tatiana Suarez-Pico (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), with Phil Abraham (Most Dangerous Game) directing a majority of the episodes.

What Is the Background of Hunters Season 2?

Hunters might seem like an edgy, quirky, and dramatic conspiracy story from the 1970s. But behind this glorious work of fiction, there are some real-life facts and people that have inspired Weil. For instance, the character of Ruth Heidelbaum, Jonah’s grandmother, is a fictionalized and dramatized take on Weil’s grandmother, Sara Weil, who was also a Holocaust survivor and moved to the United States after the war. The series took off in February 2020 and got the go-ahead for renewal in August 2020.

The socio-political conspiracy theory that Nazis have been alive and underground across the world forms the premise and the main motif of Hunters. Set in 1977, the first season features Meyer Offerman, a Polish-Jewish immigrant, Holocaust survivor, and philanthropist, and his agenda of wiping out the rest of the Nazis who might be hiding around America, planning the rise of a Fourth Reich. He believes that even 30 years after the war ended, the predators were back, hiding in plain sight, ready to attack again and start a war. So, he puts together an unlikely team of people from different walks of life who is thinks could do justice to his mission.

Meyer discovers Jonah, whose grandmother was once a part of the Hunters. After a few explosive events (quite literally), Jonah discovers that Meyer is not who he appears to be and kills him. The season also simultaneously explores the discovery of Operation Paperclip, where the United States government relocated many German scientists across the U.S., some of whom might have been Nazis.

What Is the Story of Hunters Season 2?

Image via Amazon

Hunters Season 2 takes off two years after the finale of the first season. The hunters have now disbanded and spread across different locations, the reasons for which will be revealed in the new season. But we do know that they were all headed to Europe, from the first season finale. Jonah and Millie discover that Hitler is alive and find out where he is located. They also learn that the Führer is also mobilizing his new army and his new Reich is about to take root. So Jonah brings the crew back together for one last hunt on a massive scale that could change their future and the future of global politics.

Meanwhile, sometime, somewhere before the events of 1977 to 1979, Meyer Offerman is battling a threat that could expose his true identity. These past events involving Meyer could have repercussions for the Hunters in their present day. In other words, Hunters Season 2 will run two parallel plots on two timelines, one that deals with the Nazi hunters and their pursuit of Hitler in South America, and the other of Meyer in an earlier timeline, where he finds the group and begins their mission. Here's the official synopsis: