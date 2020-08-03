‘Hunters’ Season 2 Ordered by Amazon, and You Can Expect Some Big Cast Additions

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of the Nazi-hunting series Hunters, which has to rank among the streamer’s most popular shows, even if anecdotal evidence suggests that viewers were mixed overall.

Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, the conspiracy thriller debuted on Feb. 21 and followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Logan Lerman and Oscar winner Al Pacino starred alongside Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world. We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more,” Amazon boss Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” added Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Amazon produced the first season of Hunters with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and served as an executive producer alongside Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld and Sonar’s David Ellender, as well as Nelson McCormick and Weil’s co-showrunner Nikki Toscano.

I was mostly a fun of Hunters, which seemed to grow out its cartoonish asides as the season progressed and the show embraced — appropriately — a more serious tone. Hunters was no doubt a cathartic experience for some, and I’m eager to see where the show goes next season, now that the premise has been firmly established. I’m also anxious to see who Amazon recruits to join the cast, as not everyone made it out of the first season alive. Then again, in a delicious last-second twist… some people did. All I’m willing tell you at this point is that Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum will return older and wiser next year, and I imagine he’ll have some famous new co-stars as well.

To read Gregory Lawrence‘s original four-star review of Hunters, click here.