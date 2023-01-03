Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for the second and final season of Hunters just weeks after releasing the teaser trailer. The full-length trailer for the second season of Hunters, which follows the exploits of a team of Nazi-hunters set in the 1970s, was released today, teasing new details about what to expect this season.

The new trailer shows the band getting back together for a hunt after their exploits in Europe got derailed. This season, the Hunters’ mission is to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, after Jonah discovers that he is alive and hiding somewhere in South America. Jonah is heard questioning Hitler’s death in the trailer. “They found his body and just simply burned it. You really believe that?” He asks. The trailer also revealed how the team prepares to add new members to their group while Hitler’s team also prepares for their arrival. Meanwhile, Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encounters a threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, which could lead to unforeseen consequences for the Hunters, following Offerman’s revenge plot that was earlier revealed in the teaser trailer.

Following the trailer, Hunters Season 2 will return with series regulars: Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, Greg Austin, and new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh. The second season will finally be airing on TV screens, premiering only on Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide on January 13, three years after the first season of the conspiracy drama series ended.

In addition to the second season of the series, Amazon Studios had released an official six-episode companion podcast series in celebration of the farewell season. The podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance was released on December 13, and the second installment of the three episodes aired today. The podcast profiles the true stories of extraordinary heroism, sacrifice, and resistance during the Holocaust. It is executive produced by Jordan Peele and will be presented by series creator, David Weil.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw productions, and Halcyon Studios. The series was created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as show runner alongside Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions. Davide Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.

