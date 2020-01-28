‘Hunters’ Super Bowl Trailer Teases Amazon’s Nazi Hunters Series

Amazon has released its Hunters Super Bowl trailer early, allowing folks to get a preview of the spot that will be played during the big game on Sunday. The Amazon Prime original series was created by David Weil and takes place in 1977 New York City, focusing on a group of Nazi hunters who track down high-ranking Nazi officials who are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. Jordan Peele produced the series through his Monkeypaw Productions banner.

The show made Collider’s list of our most anticipated TV shows of 2020 and stars Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, the leader of The Hunters, while Logan Lerman appears to be our entry point to the story as the new man on the team. This 60-second spot is a smart play—it’s cheeky but also does a nice job of succinctly explaining what this show is—and it will no doubt stoke interest from onlookers during the Super Bowl.

Check out the Hunters Super Bowl trailer below. The series premieres on Amazon Prime on February 21st and also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hunters: