The first images from Hurry Up Tomorrow have been released. Audiences have been waiting a long time to take a look at the project Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, has been working on for a while. The images shared by Lionsgate show Tesfaye working alongside filmmaker Trey Edward Shults on the set of the movie. Hurry Up Tomorrow is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on May 16. The theatrical release shares a title with The Weeknd's latest music album, which was launched this past week. The singer is known for expanding the reach of his creative potential, which is why he has decided to connect the artistry of his album with the upcoming movie.

The premise of Hurry Up tomorrow will be centered around a musician plagued by insomnia who is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Details on the roles every major cast member will be playing haven't been revealed yet, but it has been confirmed that Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan will also star in the film. The new images from the project that were released this morning also provide viewers with the first look at Ortega in the movie.

Trey Edward Shults is the filmmaker The Weeknd has placed his trust upon for the development of Hurry Up Tomorrow. Before he signed on to work on the project that will accompany The Weeknd's latest album, the director was involved in the making of It Comes at Night and Waves. The former being the 2017 psychological horror story featuring Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott proved that Shults is capable of telling stories deeply rooted in existential dread. Judging by the premise of Hurry Up Tomorrow, the filmmaker might get to work with the genre one more time.

The Cast of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

Hurry Up Tomorrow will feature some of the most talented performers working in the entertainment industry today. Jenna Ortega is about to reprise her leading role of Wednesday Addams in the second season of Wednesday. The Addams Family spin-off has become a major success for Netflix. Barry Keoghan will also appear in Hurry Up Tomorrow after starring in last year's Bird and Bring Them Down. The talented actor gained plenty of momentum in recent years thanks to his appearances in major blockbusters such as Eternals and The Batman.

Hurry Up Tomorrow will be released in theaters in the United States on May 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.