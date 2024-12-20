Lionsgate has just announced the release date of one of 2025's most intriguing movies. The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, one of the biggest musicians in the world, is making his feature film debut in Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is described as a "psychological thriller" but will also be "aligned" with the release of Tesfaye's latest album and concert tour, all bearing the same name. Seems like a lot of work. The movie will hit theaters on May 16, 2025.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the filmmaker behind Waves and It Comes At Night, and stars Tesfaye alongside Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan. The Weeknd also produced the film through his Manic Phase production company, in collaboration with Reza Fahim, the late Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Executive producers include Ortega, Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and Harrison Huffman.

“Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson. “With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

What Have Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan Been Up To Lately?

Ortega has just wrapped on Season 2 of her breakthrough hit Wednesday, which is set to land on Netflix next year. Earlier this year, she starred in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Catherine O'Hara. Her character, Astrid, is the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Ortega also appeared in the crime thriller Finestkind, co-starring Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster, and also appeared alongside Martin Freeman in Miller's Girl.

Keoghan, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, had a quieter 2024, appearing in two movies, Bug and Bring Them Down. He has just wrapped on The Immortal Man, the Peaky Blinders feature film which will also star Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson, and will also star alongside Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in Crime 101, a crime thriller (you'd never have guessed that from the title). Keoghan is also set to reprise his role as The Joker in The Batman Part II for Matt Reeves.

Hurry Up Tomorrow will open in theaters on May 16, 2025.