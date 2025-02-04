The Weeknd can't sleep until he feels your touch in the new trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Canadian musician stars as himself in the psychological thriller alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. It will be released in theaters on May 16, 2025. The film is based on The Weeknd's new studio album, also titled Hurry Up Tomorrow; it was released late last month.

In the new trailer, The Weeknd plays a fictionalized version of himself: a world-famous musician cursed with a nasty case of insomnia. In this sleepless state, he meets a mysterious woman (Ortega) who leads him on a bizarre odyssey that may save his life...or end it. In the kaleidoscopic, hallucinogenic montage that follows, we see mysterious trips to snowbound houses, sinister distorted voices, and Ortega's character with a can of gasoline, indicating that this is all going to end in flames — even as she reassures him that "this is all really intense...but I'm not trying to hurt you." Keoghan seems to be playing a compatriot of The Weeknd's, but it's clear that nothing is as it seems. You'll be able to find out for yourself this spring when the film debuts exclusively in theaters.

Who Are the Stars of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'?

The Weeknd, alias Abel Tesfaye, released his first studio album, Kiss Land, in 2013. He has sold 21 million albums, won four Grammy Awards, and headlined 2021's Super Bowl halftime show. He made his film debut in Uncut Gems, playing himself, and later co-created and starred in the HBO series The Idol. Ortega made her name starring in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle and has gone on to headline a number of horror hits, including the revived Scream franchise, Netflix's Wednesday, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She is next set to star in the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, opposite Paul Rudd, the Cathy Yan thriller The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman, and Klara and the Sun, with Amy Adams.

Keoghan broke out with his roles in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer and was Oscar-nominated for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin. Next, he will star in the Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man alongside Cillian Murphy, and in the thriller Crime 101, with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. Hurry Up Tomorrow will also be the film debut for country musician and American Idol runner-up Gabby Barrett, and the live-action film debut for social media sensation and reality star Charli D'Amelio.

Hurry Up Tomorrow was directed by Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night, Waves). Shults co-wrote the film with The Weeknd and The Idol co-creator Reza Fahim. The Weeknd and Fahim also produced the film with Harrison Kreiss (MaXXXine) and the late Kevin Turen (Euphoria).

Hurry Up Tomorrow will be released in theaters on May 16, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow above.