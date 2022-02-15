Kat Coiro, who recently helmed the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me, is quickly becoming a hot go-to director in Hollywood, and it looks like she's found her next project. Deadline reports that Coiro will direct The Husband’s Secret for Sony Pictures, based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book of the same name. The script will be adapted by Christy Hall and Paul Weitz, with Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth Of Field producing the project.

The project is currently in development, and while plot details are being kept under wraps at this time, the novel “follows three women whose lives unexpectedly interconnect after one of them discovers a devastating secret.” It is unknown whether the film adaptation will differ significantly from the novel, or stick closely to Moriarty's original plot, both of which have happened in the past when Hollywood has adapted her work.

Moriarty’s work is no stranger to adaptations, as her other bestseller Big Little Lies was adapted as an HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz. The series won eight Emmy Awards. including Outstanding Limited Series, and Moriarty’s most recent novel Nine Perfect Strangers, was also adapted into a limited series for Hulu, and her novel Apples Never Fall is currently being adapted for telveision by Peacock.

Coiro’s latest film, Marry Me, is currently making a loving splash in theaters, debuting at number three on the weekend box office charts with $8.2 million, despite also simultaneously releasing on Peacock. Coiro is also known for her work on television, having directed episodes for shows like Dead to Me, Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also directed pilot episodes for the Peacock show Girls5eva, and the highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ series’ She-Hulk, which is premiering sometime this year.

Coiro’s adaptation for The Husband’s Secret has no release window or date at this time, but as more details like casting and a shooting date for the film are revealed, we are sure to learn more about this mysterious adaptation. For all the latest news on The Husband’s Secret, stick with Collider.

