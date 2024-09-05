Flanafans, we’ve got some particularly terrific news for you today as it’s been announced that the iconic director’s beloved movie, Hush, will celebrate a special 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collector’s Edition release. Delivering the most delightful scares as always, Scream Factory is behind this special drop that will bring a crystal clear version of the thriller into your home on November 26 — just in time for the holiday season and the Flanafan in your life. Directed by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep), the special arrival comes with a slew of bonus content and even a black-and-white version of the movie aptly nicknamed the “Shush Cut”, which adds to the creepy experience even more by dropping almost all the film’s score.

Packed in on over four discs, you better believe there’s plenty more extra material where that came from. Also included in the additional features are fresh audio commentaries and interviews with actor and co-writer Kate Siegel, along with the film’s other stars, John Gallagher Jr., Samanta Sloan, and Michael Trucco. Flanagan himself also jumps in to address audiences as well as The Newton Brothers, who composed the film’s score.

What Is ‘Hush’ About?

A twist on your run-of-the-mill home invasion movie, Hush centers on a mute and deaf woman (Siegel) who leaves the bustling life of the city behind to spend time in the woods perfecting her craft as a writer. Although she has support from her neighbors and family members, trouble finds its way to her door after a masked murderer breaks into her home and terrorizes her. While movies like The Strangers and Panic Room are terrifying enough, adding the extra layer of making the main character mute and deaf really pushes the intensity of Hush to a different level.

The film was Flanagan’s third feature-length project, following Absentia and Oculus. Between film and television, the director has become one of the biggest names in the business, also backing The Shining sequel film, Doctor Sleep, and a handful of incredible Netflix series, including The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Soon, the director will bring another Stephen King story to feature form with The Life of Chuck, which features a killer cast including Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, and more.

Check out the full list of features for Hush below and kindly invite it into your home when the Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray arrives on November 26.

'Hush' Special Features

Disc One (4K UHD, Original Version):

New 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan

New Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Actor & Co-Writer Kate Siegel, and Actors Samantha Sloan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco.

Disc Two (4K UHD, Shush Cut)

New 2024 4K Restoration - Black-and-White Shush Cut supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanangan

New Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel.

New 2024 Shush Cut Audio Mix

Disc Three (Blu-ray, Original Version and Shush Cut):

New 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.

New Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).

New 2024 4K Restoration - Black-and-White Shush Cut supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.

New Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel (Shush Cut).

New 2024 Shush Cut Audio Mix.

Disc Four (Blu-ray, Special Features):

New Feature-Length Picture-In-Picture Video Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).

New Interview with Samantha Sloyan.

New Interview with Kate Siegel.

New Interview with John Gallagher, Jr.

New Interview with Michael Trucco.

New Interview with Mike Flanagan.

New Interview with Producer Trevor Macy.

New Interview with Composers The Newton Brothers.

New Interview with Director of Photography James Kniest.

