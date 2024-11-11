If in the clurb we’re all fam, then on Shout! TV, we’re all members of the Flanafam during the Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel Movie Marathon. On November 15, the dynamic duo and our forever #couplegoals will be hitting viewers of Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV with their top picks of the genre, with the main event being the AVOD debut of Flanagan’s beloved title, Hush. At Collider, we’re thrilled to have a hand in the festivities as eager readers can enter to be part of a giveaway that celebrates the movie’s 4K release. Along with a copy of the remastered 4K UHD film, one lucky winner will also become the recipient of a Hush poster signed by Flanagan. If you find that the odds are ever in your favor, you’ll want to be sure to enter, as only one person can win, and you must be a U.S. resident.

For years, Hush was nearly impossible to find, as Netflix held distribution rights and kept it under lock and key. The studio has a sordid past with Flanagan, who previously had a TV deal with the streamer, putting out numerous popular series, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Over the summer, Hush was finally given its freedom and celebrated a Blu-ray release with plenty of other exciting updates to quickly follow suit. Since then, the movie has not only announced its Collector’s Edition 4K UHD drop but also landed a theatrical takeover just in time for the spooky season.

In Hush, Siegel (who also co-penned the screenplay alongside Flanagan) stars as Maddie Young, a deaf-mute author who has given up the hustle and bustle of city living for the peace and tranquility that comes with living in nature. Fewer distractions also help Maddie focus on her craft, as she’s attempting to pen a follow-up novel to her breakthrough bestseller. But, her reclusive lifestyle eventually comes back to bite her when Maddie is stalked by a masked madman (John Gallagher Jr.) with a crossbow who breaks into her home and torments her. With a strong desire to survive, Maddie pulls herself together and pushes back against the intruder with every fiber of her being.

The Familiar Flanafam Faces of ‘Hush’

It’s obvious when Flanagan likes working with someone because he usually brings them back as much as possible for future projects. Lovingly dubbed “The Flanafam,” actors like Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill are part of this elite squad of collaborators, with the group almost like an acting troupe as they pick up different roles in various projects. In Hush, along with Siegel, who is no stranger to working alongside her husband, other Flanafam faces include Michael Trucco and Samantha Sloyan. Following Hush, Trucco went on to work with the helmer on his Netflix productions, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher, Sloyan also appeared in both series as well as The Haunting of Hill House. The trio of performers will also soon appear in Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck.

You can enter our Hush giveaway here and stream the pulse-pounding horror feature now on Tubi. Tune into Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV for Mike Flanagan & Kate Siegel’s Movie Marathon, a curated collection of films the pair loves streaming all day November 15.

