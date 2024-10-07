Today, Shout! Studios are really giving Mike Flanagan fans something to scream about as the company announces that the horror master’s beloved film, Hush, will be making its way into cinemas beginning on October 16. It’s been a wonderful few months for fans of the horror thriller as, after being kept under lock and key at Netflix, it celebrated its release onto digital, with a 4K UHD Collector’s Edition soon following in its tracks.

Now, audiences can take in the silent terror of the filmmaker’s third feature-length project when it quietly breaks into cinemas just in time for the spooky season. Not only has the movie undergone a full restoration that has Flanagan’s stamp of approval, but select showings will also feature a livestream Q&A with Flanagan and the movie’s star and co-writer Kate Siegel. If you’re hoping to see the dream team in person, the live screening and Q&A will take place at Vidiots in Eagle Rock, California. This momentous occasion not only celebrates the legacy of the film but also marks the first time that it’s been shown in theaters as it was a direct-to-Netflix drop following its 2016 SXSW premiere.

An atmospheric and vibey film unlike any other, Hush centers around Maddie (Siegel), a young woman who became deaf and mute as a child. A writer, Maddie, seeks out a life of solitude in a remote home in the woods, but trouble finds its way to her door in the form of a masked madman with a crossbow (John Gallagher Jr) who breaks into Maddie’s house and unleashes terror. With no way of hearing him and unable to scream, Maddie must take matters into her own hands if she has any hopes of surviving the longest night of her life.

‘Hush’ Is Prime Mike Flanagan Filmmaking

Prior to Hush landing on Netflix, Flanagan had already become a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre through his titles Absentia and Oculus. Hush was yet another standout in the early years of the director’s career. Whether you’re familiar with his other feature-length projects like Gerald’s Game or Doctor Sleep or have settled in for a binge-watch of his Netflix shows The Fall of the House of Usher or Midnight Mass, Flanagan’s incredibly distinct vision is all over each of his projects. From the colors he uses to the story and character growth as well as the themes to the overall vibes, the director’s projects are truly one-of-a-kind and noticeable to those who love them.

Check out the trailer for Hush above before it returns to theaters on October 16 and stay tuned for more information.