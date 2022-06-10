With director Jeremiah Zagar’s Hustle now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Adam Sandler and NBA player Juancho Hernangómez about making the sports drama. Written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, Hustle is about a road weary Philadelphia 76ers scout (Sandler) who discovers an incredible player off the grid in Spain (Hernangómez) and their journey to proving to everyone that he belongs in the NBA. The film also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

During the very fun interview, which was recorded right before the NBA finals started, Sandler and Hernangómez shared their thoughts on the matchup between the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors, what the pickup games were like when they weren’t filming, which NBA players surprised them with their acting, and what sequence ended up being the hardest to film. In addition, we joked around about Dunkin Donuts and what sneakers they’d save in an emergency.

For more on Hustle, read Ross's review.

Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez

Who wins the NBA Finals the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors?

Dunkin Donuts talk.

What surprised Hernangomez about making a movie that he didn’t expect going in?

What were the pickup games like when they weren’t filming?

Which NBA players surprised them with their acting?

Are they sneakerheads?

In an emergency at their home what sneakers would they save?

Which sequence ended up being the most challenging to film?

Here’s the official synopsis for Hustle: