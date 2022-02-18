Today, Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming sports drama starring Adam Sandler and newcomer Juancho Hernangómez and from producer LeBron James. Hustle will be dropping on the streamer on June 10th.

Hustle sees Sandler playing a washed-up professional basketball scout. When he discovers a “one-in-a-lifetime” street basketball player (Hernangómez) in Spain, he becomes determined to prove he has what it takes to get to the NBA.

The trailer shows pretty quickly that fans should be expecting Uncut Gems Sandler and not Hubie Halloween Sandler. The trailer teases the film’s ubiquitous motivational speech found in all sports films. Sandler’s character gives a speech about how Hernangómez’s character needs to be obsessed with basketball and how it is simply not enough to be good at it. With the speech being intercut with some of the basketball action we can expect to see in the film.

Hustle is the latest collaboration between Sandler and Netflix, who have formed a strong partnership. As recently as 2020, Sandler signed with Netflix to extend an initial deal they had by four movies. The streamer released his critically acclaimed 2018 comedy special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh as well as some of his recent films like Hubie Halloween, Murder Mystery, and now Hustle. Netflix is also set to release Murder Mystery 2 as well as Spaceman, a sci-fi drama starring Sandler, in the next few years. Only time will tell how much longer their successful partnership will continue, and what kinds of high-performing projects will come out of it.

Alongside Sandler and Hernangómez, Hustle will star Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, and Academy Award winner Robert Duvall.

Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) based on a script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. Fetters has previously been nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing the script for 2018’s A Star is Born. Materne has experience writing in the world of basketball as he wrote for video games like NBA 2K19 and NBA 2K20.

Hustle is produced under the Happy Madison Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and The SpringHill Company production banners. Sandler, James, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, and Maverick Carter all serve as producers on the film. Hustle has also been executive produced by Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Taylor Materne, Judit Maull, and Dave Meyers.

Watch the trailer for Hustle below and watch it when it streams exclusively on Netflix on June 10th:

