Jennifer Lopez has made headlines on several occasions this year, once by starring in Atlas, the AI sci-fi thriller with Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, and also when she announced she was postponing her tour, which was not selling enough tickets to be a profitable endeavor. However, a rough year for Lopez fans is about to hit another bump in the road, as one of her recent hits that earned an 88% score from critics and a 65% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes just got a devastating streaming update. Hulu has officially announced that Hustlers, the 2019 crime drama in which Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Stiles, and more, will depart the platform at the end of the month on November 30 with no new streaming home in sight.

Hustlers was written and directed by Lorene Scafari and was inspired by the New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler. Scafaria made her directorial debut in 2012 on Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, the dark romantic comedy starring Steve Carell and Keira Knightley, which she followed up by directing several episodes of New Girl, the classic sitcom starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris. After her work on Hustlers, Scafaria was tapped to direct three episodes of the hit HBO series, Succession, and she has also been confirmed to be involved with Rachel Sennott’s untitled comedy series in the works at HBO. She also recently wrote the script for Under the Boardwalk, the animated movie starring Keke Palmer, Michael Cera, and Bobby Cannavale.

What Else Has Jennifer Lopez Been in Lately?

Before her role in Atlas, Jennifer Lopez also starred alongside Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal in The Mother, the action thriller streaming on Netflix. She also teamed up with Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge for Shotgun Wedding, the Prime Video Original movie that also stars Lenny Kravitz. She even worked with with Owen Wilson for the 2022 romantic comedy, Marry Me, also starring Game of Thrones veteran John Bradley and directed by Kat Coiro. Lopez will next star opposite Jharrel Jerome in Unstoppable, due in theaters on January 16, 2025.

Hustlers stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu and was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Hustlers before it leaves Hulu on November 30.

WATCH ON HULU