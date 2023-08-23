The Big Picture STX and Lionsgate are teaming up to adapt the 2019 film Hustlers into a television series.

The television adaptation of Hustlers is still in the early stages of development.

A Bad Moms series is also in the works as a result of the new partnership.

STX is bringing some of its features to the small screen, thanks to its latest partnership with Lionsgate. Earlier today, the companies announced that the 2019 film Hustlers is currently on the shortlist to receive a television adaptation. While development has not quite officially started on the series, Lionsgate and STX have it on the shortlist of movies they plan to develop. The newest film-to-television pipeline comes as STX and Lionsgate recently sealed a pact that places Lionsgate in charge of marketing and distribution for all of STX’s forthcoming theatrical releases. For now, the pact only extends to North American theaters. Additionally, Lionsgate will distribute STX’s library across platforms. The first title under the new pact is The Marsh King's Daughter, which heads to theaters this October. Moreover, the companies will begin co-producing 2024 projects.

Despite being incredibly early in the development phases, Hustlers has already proved to be a successful venture with a promising future as a television series. The feature was a box office success, amassing over $100 million in the domestic office on a $20 million budget. Led by Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers centers on a group of former strip club employees trying their best to make a living. However, when the economy collapses and begins to affect their income, they join forces to take advantage of their wealthy Wall Street clients and get their lives back on track.

Hustlers was inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article, “The Hustlers at Score.” It was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who is also known for working on projects like Succession, Ricki and the Flash, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and more. Along with Lopez, Hustlers stars Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Mette Narrative, Vanessa Aspillaga, Trace Lysette, Marcy Richardson, Emma Batiz, and Wai Ching Ho, among others. At this time, there is no word on whether any of the original cast or crew will return to work on the television series.

What Else Are Lionsgate and STX Planning to Develop?

Along with Hustlers, Lionsgate and STX are aiming to turn some of STX’s more popular titles into television shows. They hit on a variety of genres, ranging everywhere from action to comedy. Some of the potential adaptations include all the Bad Moms movies, the Amy Schumer-led I Feel Pretty, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Greenland starring Gerard Butler, My Spy led by Dave Bautista, and 21 Bridges starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Additionally, the companies will tackle another based-on-real events feature with Aaron Sorkin's Molly’s Game.

