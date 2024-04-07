Hynden Walch has been performing from as young as eleven years old. As she aged, she studied at institutions like the North Carolina School of the Arts and UNC School of the Arts thanks to a Presidential Scholarship. After graduating, she did some work on Broadway and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her work on The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, but her true calling was to be found in voice acting.

Walch is best known for playing innocent young girls, but her career has allowed her to branch into many different areas. She has also excelled in more dramatic roles, such as tragic victims of circumstance and villains. This makes her a voice actor who is sure to elicit strong emotions through her performance, be they joyful or sorrowful.

10 Elsie

'Stanley' (2001-2004)

Image via Disney

The housecat of a curious young boy named Stanley (Jessica D. Stone), Elsie lives a chilled and lavished life alongside Stanley's other pets, Harry the dog (Rene Mujica) and Dennis the goldfish (Charles Shaughnessy). Whenever Stanley wants to learn more about the world, he tends to do so by studying animals. Elsie often accompanies him when he goes to study animals up close, but once they're back home, she likes nothing more than to curl up and nap.

Given Stanley's nature as an educational show for young children, Elsie isn't a terribly complex character, but Walch still does a good job with what she's given. She's got all the right characteristics for a feline character: chill under pressure, friendly if at times aloof, and supportive of her friends no matter what. Her partnership with Harry is especially memorable thanks to his contrasting goofball personality, and it's always a highlight when the two of them sing the "Great Big Book of Everything" song, even if it bothers Dennis.

Watch on AppleTV

9 Supergiant

Various Marvel Projects

Image via Disney

A member of the Black Order, Supergiant is a powerful telepath whose species devours the minds of others. She uses her powers to control people's minds to aid her fellow Black Order members in freeing their leader, Thanos (Isaac Charles Singleton Jr.), from his imprisonment. When he begins hunting for the Infinity Stones, this brings them into contact with the Avengers.

Walch's voice is modulated to give Supergiant an etherial quality, which fits her nature as a telepath. It accentuates her ruthless and slightly psychotic nature, especially when she goes on about all the terrible things she enjoys doing to people's minds. Walch reprized her role in Guardians of the Galaxy, where Supergiant was interpreted as an ex-lover of Peter Quill (Will Friedle) with size manipulation powers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Release Date July 26, 2015 Cast Will Friedle , Trevor Devall , Vanessa Marshall , Jeff Bennett , Jonathan Adams , Kevin Michael Richardson Seasons 3

Watch on Disney+

8 Madame Rouge

Various DC Projects

Image via Cartoon Network

One of the members of the Brotherhood of Evil, Madame Rouge, is a Russian femme fatale whose body is as elastic as rubber. This allows her to transform herself into all sorts of shapes, including perfect duplicates of other people. She is a frequent enemy of the Teen Titans, who often have difficulty keeping pace with her powers.

Walch first voiced Madame Rouge in Teen Titans and returned in Teen Titans Go!. She is a more serious and no-nonsense kind of villain, which gives Walch a chance to play against her usual type. Whatever her mission is, she approaches it with deadly precision, and her skills at manipulation make it even worse because she knows how to make her enemies defeat themselves before she has to do anything.

Watch on Max

7 Penny

'ChalkZone' (2002-2008)

Image via Nickelodeon

The newest student at Plainsville Elementary, Penelope Victoria Sanchez, is a brilliant young mind with a love of the sciences and mathematics. She befriends the artistic social outcast, Rudy Tabootie (E. G. Daily), and through this friendship, is introduced to the land of ChalkZone, populated by everything ever erased from a chalkboard. Alongside Rudy's personal creation, Snap (Candi Milo), they explore ChalkZone in their off time and get into all sorts of adventures.

Penny is a wonderful addition to ChalkZone's colorful cast, and helps cement the show as an underrated gem. She acts as the intellectual voice of reason and always tries to keep Rudy grounded, which can lead to frustration and small fights when he ends up using ChalkZone's power to help him get ahead in school. Walch gives Penny a slight lisp, which also helps add to her adorkable science-girl status.

Watch on Paramount+

6 Blackfire

Various DC Projects

Image via Cartoon Network

The eldest child of the deceased king and queen of the planet Tamaran, Blackfire is next in line to inherit the throne. However, she's more interested in getting into chaos across the galaxy, which eventually sees her on the run from the galactic police. To throw them off her trail, she goes to Earth and tries to pin the blame on her younger sister, Sarfire (Hynden Walch), but when that plan backfires, she swears revenge on her sister.

Since Walch plays both Tamaranean sisters, Blackfire gives her a chance to play the polar opposite of one of the most popular characters in the Teen Titans. She's a cunning, vain, and sarcastic foe who loves to rub her superior fighting skills in Starfire's face, which lets Walch play up the arrogance and snark in her voice. Though Blackfire's screen time is limited in most DC shows, she's always a treat when she shows up.

Teen Titans Release Date July 19, 2003 Cast Greg Cipes , Scott Menville , Khary Payton Tara Strong , Hynden Walch Seasons 5

Watch on Max

5 Harley Quinn

Various DC Projects

Image via Warner Bros

First introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, Harleen Quinzel was an ambitious psychologist who ended up falling for the emotional manipulations of the Joker. Eventually, she convinced herself that he loved him, and joined the Joker as his henchwoman, Harley Quinn. Though the members of the Bat Family have tried to help Harley seek rehabilitation, she always ends up back in the Joker's clutches sooner or later.

Walch's run as Harley began with the underrated cartoon, The Batman, but she also voiced the character in films like Batman Hush and Batman: Assault on Arkham. While not as recognizable as the late Arleen Sorkin or Harley's most recurring voice actor, Tara Strong, Walch's skill at playing bubbly characters really captures Harley's sickly-sweet mannerism as she flips between playful, seductive, and deadly. Plus, she does a better job than Strong at capturing Harley's Jersey accent.

Watch on Netflix

4 Permafrost

'Static Shock' (2000-2004)

Close

As a child, Maureen Connor lived with her sickly mother and strict stepfather, who wanted nothing to do with her after her mother's death. Running away from a child services agency, she spent many years on the street before being caught in a chemical explosion nicknamed the Big Bang. This granted her ice powers, but due to her trauma, they were unstable and resulted in a confrontation with the local hero, Static Shock (Phil LaMarr).

Permafrost is one of Walch's more emotional characters, and it can be hard not to tear up listening to her. She goes all out in portraying a frightened child who was dealt a bad hand in life and with nobody to help her through it. This is best shown when she repeatedly tells herself that she doesn't belong: Walch sounds like she's on the verge of tears, and it's not difficult to imagine what horrors she's experienced to bring her to this state.

Watch on AppleTV

3 Ace

'Justice League' (2001-2004)

Image via Warner Bros

Born a powerful telepath, Ace accidentally placed her parents into catatonic states before she was taken by the United States government, who used a special headband to control her while studying her powers. She was eventually recruited by the Joker (Mark Hamill) as part of a plan to turn people insane through television broadcasts. Later still, her powers developed to the point where she could warp reality itself, but also cut her life short due to an aneurysm.

Ace has only a handful of lines in Justice League and Justice League: Unlimited, but everyone remembers her for how powerful her limited screentime was. She is a tragic character cheated of her childhood to be made into a weapon, but behind her vacant stare and reality-altering powers is a little girl, in pain, looking for a friend. Walch captures that beautifully, especially in her final moments with Batman (Kevin Conroy), who empathizes with her due to his own trauma.

Justice League Release Date November 17, 2001 Cast Kevin Conroy , George Newbern , Susan Eisenberg , Phil LaMarr , Carl Lumbly , Michael Rosenbaum , Maria Canals-Barrera Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix

2 Princess Bubblegum

'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

Image via Cartoon Network

One of the oldest beings in the land of Ooo, Princess Bonnibel Bubblegum, is the creator and ruler of the Candy Kingdom. She spends most of her time creating more candy citizens, performing scientific experiments, and spying on other nations to ensure they don't pose a threat to her. She is close friends with local heroes Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), and likes hanging out with them in her off time.

Princess Bubblegum is one of the most beloved characters in Adventure Time thanks to her complex personality. She's a compassionate soul who loves to help others, but bad experiences and her own paranoia often lead her to act in ways that could be considered totalitarian. Walch's voicework is stellar in bringing her to life, making her sound kind, intelligent, mature, but also in touch with her inner child.

Adventure Time Release Date April 5, 2010 Cast Jeremy Shada , John Di Maggio , Tom Kenny , Hynden Walch Seasons 10

Watch on Hulu

1 Starfire

Various DC Projects

While escaping from a Gordanian slave ship, Starfire crash-landed in Jump City. She joins forces with four local heroes named Robin (Scott Menville), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), and Raven (Tara Strong) to stop her pursuers, and decides to remain on Earth as a part of their team. Due to her people's emotion-based superpowers, she approaches every new experience with wide-eyed jubilation.

Starfire is one of the best examples of "the heart" in any superhero team. For the most part, she's gentle and kind, and committed to helping her friends when they're feeling down, but she's more than capable of standing up for herself when needed. Sometimes, her naïveté and lack of understanding of Earth's culture can cause problems, but she's always willing to learn and make amends. Walch's performance is nothing short of perfect, capturing her child-like wonder without making her feel too immature, especially when she's placed in some of the show's more emotional moments.

Teen Titans Release Date July 19, 2003 Cast Greg Cipes , Scott Menville , Khary Payton Tara Strong , Hynden Walch Seasons 5

Rent on AppleTV

NEXT: The 10 Best Recurring Disney Voice Actors, Ranked