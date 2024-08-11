Hype can be a powerful tool for a movie. Some of the biggest films of all time, like Avengers: Endgame and Barbie, had huge amounts of hype behind them that helped them achieve massive financial success.

But hype can be a double-edged sword. When a film is hyped too much and then fails to meet audience expectations, that hype could hurt the film's box office potential, or the movie could simply end up being a disappointing stain on the history of a beloved franchise. Under other circumstances, many of these films would simply be forgotten, but because of the surrounding hype, their failures end up being more notable.

10 'The Mummy' (2017)

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

Image via Universal Pictures

The Mummy seemed like a surefire hit. It was being led by Tom Cruise, it was reviving a beloved action-adventure franchise, and Universal was intending to have it launch an entire cinematic universe focused on its classic monsters, the Dark Universe. Unfortunately, The Mummy ended up being a huge disappointment, not just to fans of the franchise, but to anyone who saw it.

While Brendan Fraser's trilogy from the prior two decades was full of charm and excitement, Cruise's film proved to be dull and bland. The characters are forgettable, the plot is bogged down by a heavy focus on building out the cinematic universe, and despite having Cruise in the starring role, even the stunt work is underwhelming. Ultimately, The Mummy ended up being such a critical and financial failure that the Dark Universe was canceled before a second film was able to expand it.

9 'It Chapter Two' (2019)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Back in 2017, It was a breath of fresh air for the horror genre. It pleased audiences by combining some truly visually disturbing horror with a compelling coming-of-age tale that was heavily bolstered by its cast, including Sophia Lillis, and Finn Wolfhard back when Stranger Things had only released one season. It was a huge financial success for Warner Bros., becoming one of the highest grossing horror films of all time, and a sequel was scheduled to finish the story in two years.

Unfortunately, It Chapter Two was a disappointing follow-up. The horror was less effective, the plot was less interesting, the runtime was bloated, and despite a cast including talented actors like James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain, most of the characters failed to make an impression as adults. The exception to the rule was Bill Hader as the grown-up version of Richie, Wolfhard's character—but despite strong performances from both him and Bill Skarsgård, It Chapter Two failed to be nearly as memorable as the first one.

8 'The Flash' (2023)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

2023 was a tough year for the DCEU. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was a box office failure, Blue Beetle ended up being DC's lowest-grossing movie ever, and the cinematic universe drew to a close with the critically lambasted Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, the film they released that year that had the most hype put into it was The Flash.

A lot of the hype campaign built around The Flash was focused on its alleged quality. The movie was said to be testing well, Tom Cruise supposedly loved it, and even James Gunn claimed that it was great. Unfortunately, the film didn't live up to this hype, and it ended up being just okay. Michael Keaton's return as Batman was fantastic, but the plot was weak, and the film's star, Ezra Miller, who had been involved in a number of controversies in the lead-up to the film's release, absolutely overshadowed the final product. To make matters worse, a similar but much higher quality superhero film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, had been released just two weeks earlier, making The Flash look even worse by comparison. Ultimately, the movie was another box-office disappointment for the DCEU, setting the stage for where it would be heading later that year.

7 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

Directed by Lana Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Legacy sequels can be hard to pull off. There are great ones, like Blade Runner 2049, but there are also plenty of disappointing ones that forget why fans liked the source material to begin with. Unfortunately, The Matrix Resurrections falls into the latter category. The primary reason that The Matrix became such a pop culture staple was its action. It didn't invent gun fu or bullet time, but it did popularize both of them, and as a result there are higher expectations for the action scenes in a Matrix movie.

Resurrections seemed perfectly poised to deliver satisfying action if nothing else. The franchise's star, Keanu Reeves, was returning, but this time he was bringing with him the experience he gained working on the action choreography in the John Wick series. One would think that Resurrections would combine the iconic action styling of The Matrix films with Reeves' dedication to epic action choreography, but instead, much of the action falls flat. The choreography isn't particularly impressive, and the editing doesn't do it any favors either. The film may have its fans, but for most, it ended up being another disappointing follow-up to one of the most iconic action sci-fi films of all time.

6 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Directed by David Gordon Green

Image via Universal Pictures

Halloween fans are no strangers to disappointment. Over the years, the franchise has had its ups and downs, but 2018's Halloween was one of the highest points the series had seen in decades. Unfortunately, it was followed by Halloween Kills, which stagnated the plot, but at least set up an interesting final face off between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

But Halloween Ends went in a wildly unexpected direction. Rather than focusing on Laurie hunting down Michael after he kills her daughter (Judy Greer) as Kills suggests she might, Ends picks up four years later with Laurie peacefully living her life while Michael lives in the sewer within the same town. Ends is very light on Myers' screen-time, instead focusing on a new character, Corey (Rohan Campbell), who is dating Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Michael takes Corey under his wing, which feels very out of character for the silent slasher, but in the end he also kills Corey, making the entire plot feel pointless. The final battle between Michael and Laurie, which the marketing of the film built itself on, ultimately ends up falling flat because it has hardly anything to do with the main plot. Halloween Ends would have worked far better as a standalone film, but as the ending of a trilogy, it is a huge letdown.

5 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released, it was presented as a huge step for the MCU. The film gave audiences their first proper look at Kang (Jonathan Majors), a variant of whom appeared in the first season of Loki, but this one was supposed to be the next major Thanos-level threat for the Avengers.

When the movie came out though, it was filled with flat jokes, awful CGI, rushed character arcs, and Kang didn't leave a huge impression on audiences. It didn't give Ant-Man fans the smaller scale superhero movie that they wanted, nor did it manage to effectively set up the next threat to the Avengers as fans of the MCU as a whole were hoping it would. Ultimately, Quantumania ended up being a financial disappointment for Marvel, and due to Majors' later scandals, Kang is no longer set to be the Avengers' next threat, deflating the movie's relevancy to the MCU's greater plot.

4 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Studios

It's hard to imagine now, but back in 1999, there had been a 16-year gap between big-screen releases in the Star Wars franchise. There was a huge amount of hype built up for The Phantom Menace, and it was going to be hard for any film to live up to those expectations. Unfortunately, the film audiences got was missing a lot of what made Star Wars so beloved, and it wasn't even a good movie.

While the original trilogy had an easy-to-follow story, The Phantom Menace was bogged down by a slow-moving plot that revolved around politics and trade disputes. The film also suffered from poor dialogue, which even talented actors like Liam Neeson and Natalie Portman couldn't make sound natural. While the movie had some early positive reactions from fans, mostly due to its podracing scene and climactic lightsaber fight, it quickly became clear that it was a disappointing return for the franchise.

3 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first three Indiana Jones movies are some of the best adventure films of all time. When it was announced that Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg would be returning to make a fourth film, there was a significant amount of excitement. Unfortunately, while the final product does have its positives, like the return of Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood from Raiders of the Lost Ark, it still lacked a lot of what made the original trilogy so great.

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull's biggest flaw is probably its over-reliance on CGI. The original films had some of the most memorable action set pieces of all time, and while the fourth entry has moments of brilliance, those moments are overshadowed by bad CGI that takes the audience out of the scene. The issues in the film are compounded by strange plot elements, like the infamous fridge scene, that push the suspension of disbelief to its limits. It's not a terrible movie, but it does not live up to the reputation of its predecessors.

2 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Image via Universal Pictures

The original Jurassic Park is one of Steven Spielberg's best works. This is largely due to great performances from its cast, which includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The Lost World, Jurassic Park's sequel, brought back Goldblum, while Neill and Dern returned in Jurassic Park III, but the main cast would never be fully reunited until the franchise's sixth entry, Jurassic World Dominion.

Unfortunately, the cast was brought back for one of the series' worst entries. In Jurassic World Dominion, the old cast meets the cast of the new movies (including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) in an adventure that's oddly light on dinosaurs, but heavy on cheesy dialogue that isn't used to support any kind of meaningful character development. It completely misses what is appealing about both the franchise and the characters that were brought back, and the dialogue is so bad that not even Goldblum's charisma can save it.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J. J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be the grand finale to a story that spanned nine films that were released over the course of over 40 years. Instead, it seemed far more concerned with apologizing for the perceived shortcomings of its predecessor, ultimately making Star Wars' sequel trilogy feel like a squandered opportunity.

The Last Jedi split the fanbase in many ways, but the biggest surprise to fans was when Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parents were revealed to be of no importance whatsoever. Rather than commit to this plot point, Rise of Skywalker essentially reverses it by making her the grandchild of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) instead. It's a rushed plot point that isn't properly built up in the last two movies, much like the sudden return of the Emperor as the main villain. In the end, The Rise of Skywalker wound up being the worst Star Wars film, and a disappointing ending to one of cinema's most beloved sagas.